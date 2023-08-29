Al Nassr vs Al Shabab HIGHLIGHTS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo brace powers Al Nassr to 4-0 victory

- August 30, 2023 01:28FULL TIME: NAS 4-0 SHB
The full time whistle is sounded and Al Nassr gets its second win. Cristiano Ronaldo set the pace for the win with his two goals in the first half. He had a third too which was called off for a foul. Sadio Mane added a third within the first half before Sultan Ghanam put the contest to bed with the fourth.
Al Nassr moves to the eighth place in the points table with its second consecutive win and takes its tally to six points.
That’s it from us for this game. Stay tuned to Sportstar’s for all action and news related Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr.
- August 30, 2023 01:2790+3’
A free kick for Al Nassr right outside the box for handball. For a moment, it seemed like another penalty but the referee changed his call.
- August 30, 2023 01:2390’
A foul by Al Nassr substitute Nawaf on the edge of the box. The delivery from the free kick, though is cleared easily.
- August 30, 2023 01:1985’
Two more changes for Al Nassr.
IN - Meshari, Al Sulaiheem | OUT - Ronaldo, Otavio
- August 30, 2023 01:1482’
Three changes for Al Nassr.
OUT - Mane, Laporte, Ghanam | IN - Ali, Al Ghannam, Al Boushail
- August 30, 2023 01:1480’ NAS 4-0 SHB - Sultan Ghanam
IT IS 4-0 FOR AL NASSR!
Ghanam is at the right place at the right time. Ronaldo heads a cross which strikes the post. Ghanam is the first to the rebound and rattles the net with a left-footed strike.
- August 30, 2023 01:1178’ RED CARD - BANEGA
The VAR calls the referee to the screen for a tackle by Banega. He stamps on the knee of Aymeric Laporte and he is sent off for it. The yellow is upgraded to a red.
- August 30, 2023 01:0976’
Bahbri chases Sadio Mane and fouls him from behind. He will definitely go into the book. Banega too is cautioned for a push on a player.
- August 30, 2023 01:0976’
Fatil with a crucial interception for Al Nassr as he stops an Al Shabab forward from venturing into the box.
- August 30, 2023 01:0167’
RONALDO GOAL OFFSIDE!
Otavio plays the ball in the box to Ronaldo. The Portuguese finds the net but the play is called back for an offside in the build up. It is all happening at the King Saud University Stadium.
- August 30, 2023 00:5965’
PINBALL IN THE PENALTY AREA.
Ronaldo squares the ball to Mane. Santos gets in the way. The ball deflects off Kim’s leg and goes to Mane. The striker shoots but hits the post. The ball then runs back to Santos who clears it.x
- August 30, 2023 00:5663’ - PENALTY MISS
PENALTY MISSED! MY MY MY! Cristiano Ronaldo opts to hand the spot kick to Ghareeb. The winger sends the ball to the left of the goal only to hit the post.
- August 30, 2023 00:5562’
ANOTHER PENALTY FOR AL NASSR!
Otavio takes a hit at goal which strikes Iago Santos on the arm. No hesitation from the referee to point to the spot.
- August 30, 2023 00:5359’
CHANCE! Ronaldo’s shot from outside the box goes inches wide of the post. Otavio feeds the pass and Ronaldo, who has a man on his back, takes it first time. Catches the keeper by surprise but cannot find the target.
- August 30, 2023 00:5057’
Sadio Mane with some neat footwork on the right wing. He dribbles past Santos but his cross is intercepted in the box.
- August 30, 2023 00:4955’
Another chance for Al Nassr seconds later. Otavio chips a ball into the box. Ronaldo takes it on his chest and hits with his left foot. Flagged offside.
- August 30, 2023 00:4855’
Mane’s shot from the right of the box is blocked by Cuellar.
- August 30, 2023 00:4753’
Al Shabab’s Diallo with a curled shot at goal from the left of the box. Alaqidi does not even have to move an inch to make the save. He collects it around his midrif.
- August 30, 2023 00:4451’
Gustavo Cuellar with an interception off Otavio. The Portuguese had got a pass in space from Mane but cannot create a threatening chance out of it.
- August 30, 2023 00:4249'
SAVE! Kim is asked to make a save. Ghanam with a shot. He packed a lot of power in that, hitting it off his laces. A corner for Al Nassr.
- August 30, 2023 00:4047’
Bahbri with a shot from the top of the box. The left-footed strike only rams into the defender and Al Shabab builds again.
- August 30, 2023 00:3846’
Al Nassr gets the ball rolling for the second half. Let’s go!
- August 30, 2023 00:36Back for the second half
The referees are back out in the middle and we’re almost set for the second period to get underway.
- August 30, 2023 00:23Half Time: NAS 3-0 SHB
The six minutes of stoppage time comes to an end.
A half that belonged to Al Nassr through and through. Ronaldo carrying his scoring run forward and scoring a brace and Mane adding the third goal. There was some drama too after Ronaldo’s goal was disallowed but the Portuguese international ensured he and his side move beyond that and stay ahead in the game.
- August 30, 2023 00:1745’
CHANCE FOR AL SHABAB! Al Sebyani beats Mane on the left and enters the box. He puts the cross along the ground. Alaqidi dives to save it but fumbles. Thankfully for him, the loose ball lands at a defender’s feet who clears it away.
- August 30, 2023 00:1343’
An animated argument between Sadio Mane and Iago Santos. The Al Shabab defender was not happy with Mane’s rough tackle.
A booking for both the players.
- August 30, 2023 00:1241’ NAS 3-0 SHB - Sadio Mane
SADIO MANE SCORES! Al Nassr is running away with this. Brozovic from the left to Ronaldo in the centre, Ronaldo to Mane on the right and in the box. The Senegalese sends it past Kim with a sliding shot.
- August 30, 2023 00:1040’
Al Nassr’s Alaqidi comes racing out of his goal line to clear a through ball.
- August 30, 2023 00:0838’ NAS 2-0 SHB - Cristiano Ronaldo
The entire stadium breaks out into “SIUUUUUU” in unison. Cristiano Ronaldo doubles the lead for Al Nassr.
Same spot from the Portuguese. This time the keeper guesses the direction right but still fails to stop the ball.
- August 30, 2023 00:0736’
A PENALTY FOR AL NASSR!
Ghareeb and Ronaldo combine on the left flank. The latter is in the box when he is clipped by Cuellar. Ronaldo uses all his experience to win the decision for his team.
- August 30, 2023 00:0635'
Ronaldo plays a through ball to Brozovic. But Iago Santos steps in the way in time to block off the Croatian from getting onto the ball.
- August 30, 2023 00:0333’
A booking for Al Sharari as he tugs Ronaldo on a run into space. A tactical foul by the Al Shabab defender.
- August 30, 2023 00:0030'
Ronaldo shakes his head in disbelief as the play is halted for a cooling break.
- August 29, 2023 23:5929’
A yellow card for Al Sebyani for a wild lunge at the feat of Ghanam. A free kick in a dangerous spot for Al Nassr.
- August 29, 2023 23:5828’
Banega’s delivery from the set piece is cleared but Al Nassr fails to get hold of the ball.
- August 29, 2023 23:5827’
The first corner for Al Shabab won courtesy of Al Sagourq.
- August 29, 2023 23:5726’
Ghareeb skips past a defender and makes his way into the box. But the next touch is too heavy and the ball runs away to a defender.
- August 29, 2023 23:5524’
Mane wins the ball in the final third and aims a cross at Cristiano Ronaldo in the box. Way off the mark as the ball runs out for a goal kick.
- August 29, 2023 23:5018’ NAS 1-0 SHB - Cristiano Ronaldo goal disallowed
It is the most simple header for Cristiano Ronaldo from the corner delivery. The defender marking him goes down but the referee did not see any foul there.
Oh no hang on! The VAR has asked the referee for a check on the goal. Ronaldo indeed pushed his marker. And the referee upon seeing the replays deems it appropriate to reverse his decision.
- August 29, 2023 23:4818'
Ronaldo tries to take on Al Sagourq inside the penalty area. He gets the nutmeg but there is a deflection on the way and Al Nassr gets a corner.
- August 29, 2023 23:4616’
OFFSIDE! Brozovic gets a through ball in for Ronaldo but the assitant raises his flag for offide.
- August 29, 2023 23:4515’
This is beginning to look like one way traffic. Al Nassr pumping in the pressure. Sadio Mane breaks out on a counter right after the restart.
- August 29, 2023 23:4313’ NAS 1-0 SHB - Cristiano Ronaldo
There’s a familiar sight! Cristiano Ronaldo beats Kim in goal to convert from the spot. Never in doubt, was it?
AL NASSR LEADS!
- August 29, 2023 23:4212’
The referee after consultation with the VAR award a penalty to Al Nassr. The ball struck the defender’s arm and it seemed to be far enough from his body to be deemed an illegal obstruction.
- August 29, 2023 23:4111’
Appeals for handball from Al Nassr when an Al Sagour blocks a shot from the right flank. VAR going through the play right now.
- August 29, 2023 23:4110’
SAVED! Kim denies Brozovic who took the shot from outside the box.
- August 29, 2023 23:409’
Al Nassr right back Ghanam gets the ball in the final third. He sees Otavio make a run for the near post and puts in the cross. The ball misses the Portuguese by the slightest.
- August 29, 2023 23:398’
Al Nassr starting to look confident on the ball.
- August 29, 2023 23:366’
A LUCKY ESCAPE FOR AL NASSR! Al-Muwallad is in behind for Al Shabab and he is one on one. To make matters worse, Laporte trips him from behind. Would have been a certain penalty had the runner not been offside.
- August 29, 2023 23:355’
A corner for Al Nassr. The side is able to put the ball with a cross but only to see it cleared by the opposition back line.
- August 29, 2023 23:344’
Mane is released into space by Ronaldo but the defender is alert to it and clears the ball.
- August 29, 2023 23:333’
Al Nassr’s Ghareeb tries to create a chance at the edge of the circle but the ball is taken off him.
- August 29, 2023 23:332’
The away team keeping firm control over the ball in the early minutes.
- August 29, 2023 23:311’
Kick Off with Al Shabab keeping the ball.
- August 29, 2023 23:28Two home debuts!
The new signings of Al Nassr - Otavio and Aymeric Laporte - will be making their first appearance at the King Saud University Stadium.
- August 29, 2023 23:25The players are ready
The two teams are lined up in the players’ tunnel and await the go ahead to walk out on to the pitch.
- August 29, 2023 23:21The Arab Club Champions Cup tie
Though Al Nassr has a dominant record against Al Shabab, the latter was able to hold the side out to a goalless draw in July in the cup competition.
- August 29, 2023 23:05Al Nassr - Results
Al Ettifaq 2-1 Al Nassr
Al Nassr 0-2 Al Taawoun
Al Fateh 0-5 Al Nassr
- August 29, 2023 23:00Al Shabab - Results
Al Shabab 1-1 Al Akhdoud
Al Wehda 3-1 Al Shabab
Al Shabab 1-1 Damac FC
- August 29, 2023 22:53Head to Head Record
Matches: 19: | Al Nassr: 9 | Al Shabab: 5 | Draws: 5
Last Result: Al Nassr 3-2 Al Shabab (May 2023)
- August 29, 2023 22:43Inside the dressing room!
- August 29, 2023 22:39Starting Lineups
Al Nassr: Alaqidi - Ghanam, Laporte, Fatil, Konan - Alkhaibari, Brozovic - Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb - Ronaldo.
Al Shabab: Kim, Alsebyani, Sharari, Santos, Sagourq - Bahbri, Banega, Cueller, Monassar, Al Muwallad - Diallo
- August 29, 2023 22:36PREDICTED 11
Al Nassr: Alaqidi - Al Ghannam, Al Fatil, Laporte, Konan - Al Khaibari, Brozovic - Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb - Ronaldo
Al Shabab: Kim - Al Saqour, Santos, Al Sharari, Al Sibyani - Al Ammar, Al Qahtani, Cuellar, Banega, Bahbri - Diallo
- August 29, 2023 22:30LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match start?
The AL Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on August 29, 2023.
Where to watch the the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match?
The live telecast of the the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony Ten 2.
The live stream of the the AL Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony LIV app.
