Al Nassr vs Al Shabab HIGHLIGHTS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo brace powers Al Nassr to 4-0 victory

FULL TIME: NAS 4-0 SHB

The full time whistle is sounded and Al Nassr gets its second win. Cristiano Ronaldo set the pace for the win with his two goals in the first half. He had a third too which was called off for a foul. Sadio Mane added a third within the first half before Sultan Ghanam put the contest to bed with the fourth.

Al Nassr moves to the eighth place in the points table with its second consecutive win and takes its tally to six points.

