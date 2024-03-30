Al Nassr vs Al Tai LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play match

Al Nassr hosts Al Tai at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday, March 31.

Nassr is flying high in the table and is 12 points behind leader Al Hilal, whereas Al Tai is battling relegation with 22 points to its name.

Tai does have a chance to win the game looking at Nassr’s ill form at the moment. It has lost three of it’s last five games and has fallen behind in the title race by a considerable margin.

ALSO READ | ‘I couldn’t coach that,’ says Klopp about De Zerbi’s impact ahead of Brighton clash

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Ospina; Yahya, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Brozovic; Ghareeb, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Tai: Al Bagawi; Al Nakhli, Bauer, Roco, Aljohani; Semedo, Mensah, Cordea, Al-Shamlan, Al-Moasher; Misidjan

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Tai?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 31 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Tai?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Tai can be live streamed on Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.