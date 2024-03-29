MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern boosted by Kane and Coman return against Dortmund, Neuer out

Bayern Munich has been handed a timely boost with the return of forwards Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman for its Bundesliga clash against rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 22:10 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Harry Kane in action.
Bayern’s Harry Kane in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s Harry Kane in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich has been handed a timely boost with the return of forwards Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman for its Bundesliga clash against rivals Borussia Dortmund, but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with injury, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

England captain Kane missed his country’s friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium after sustaining an ankle injury during Bayern’s 5-2 win at Darmstadt, while Frenchman Coman has been out for two months with a ligament tear in his left knee.

Bayern captain Neuer, meanwhile, picked up a muscle strain in his left adductor while training with the German national team last week and has been ruled out of the game.

Reigning champions Bayern, 10 points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, hosts fourth-placed Dortmund on Saturday before visiting Heidenheim on April 6. They travel to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on April 9.

“Harry trained fully with the team yesterday, has stepped things up each day. It’s all fine, he’ll play,” Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

“King (Coman) is a huge factor for us and will be back in the matchday squad. Serge Gnabry is also back. Both are hugely important for us. Our options up front are getting bigger and the competition for places should hopefully improve quality.

“Neuer is out. Aleks Pavlovic is unfortunately not available. Raphael Guerreiro also isn’t back yet. And Sacha Boey got injured during the week. Those four are out.”

READ | Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City’s Stones, Walker out of Arsenal clash

Tuchel was hopeful Neuer would return against Heidenheim.

“It’s nothing to do with risk. The pain is simply too great. We hope a week is enough and he’ll be in goal against Heidenheim,” the German said.

Tuchel, who managed Dortmund from 2015-2017, said he expects a tough contest between Bayern and his former side.

“It’s an emotional game, an important game in the Bundesliga with a big rivalry and history,” he said.

“I’m expecting an opponent that wants to win. Dortmund are very good in attack, very flexible up front. They want to have the ball. It’ll be an open game.

“There’s a good mood and atmosphere. We were very good in attack in recent games. We want to win.”

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Harry Kane /

Kingsley Coman /

Borussia Dortmund /

Manuel Neuer /

Thomas Tuchel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 112/2 (10); Shreyas, Venkatesh Iyer at crease vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern boosted by Kane and Coman return against Dortmund, Neuer out
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers its second-highest PowerPlay total during RCB vs KKR match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Highest Powerplay totals in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match pictures: Kohli stars as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posts 182/6 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern boosted by Kane and Coman return against Dortmund, Neuer out
    Reuters
  2. Bayern’s Kane in frame for Dortmund after return to individual training
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga: Record-breaking Leverkusen battles past Freiburg to edge closer to maiden league title
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in debut season as Bayern romps against Darmstadt
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: In-form Sancho in doubt for Dortmund-Frankfurt clash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 112/2 (10); Shreyas, Venkatesh Iyer at crease vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern boosted by Kane and Coman return against Dortmund, Neuer out
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers its second-highest PowerPlay total during RCB vs KKR match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Highest Powerplay totals in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match pictures: Kohli stars as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posts 182/6 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment