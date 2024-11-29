Al-Nassr vs Damac LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted Lineups

PREVIEW
Al-Nassr FC will be looking to return to winning ways in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League when it hosts Damac at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday.
In its previous league fixture, Al-Nassr allowed Al-Qadisiyah to stage a comeback and beat it 1-2. However, it comes into this match after a commanding 3-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a brace.
On the other hand, Damac will be eyeing consecutive wins after its 2-1 win over Al Kholood. While the Khamis Mushait-based club sits in 11th on the points table, Al-Nassr sits third, eight points off leader Al-Ittihad.
PREDICTED XIs
Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Sultan, Simakan, Fatil, Boushal, Khaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Angelo, Mane, Ronaldo
Damac: Bukhari (GK), Hawsawi, Chafai, Bedrane, Al-Anazi, Mohammed, Al-Ghamdi, Fallatah, Kamano, N’Kodou, Diallo
LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO
When will Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League match kick off?
Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League match LIVE?
