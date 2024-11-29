 />
Al-Nassr vs Damac LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted Lineups

Here’s everything you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Nassr and Damac at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal.
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Al-Nassr FC will be looking to return to winning ways in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League when it hosts Damac at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday.

In its previous league fixture, Al-Nassr allowed Al-Qadisiyah to stage a comeback and beat it 1-2. However, it comes into this match after a commanding 3-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a brace.

On the other hand, Damac will be eyeing consecutive wins after its 2-1 win over Al Kholood. While the Khamis Mushait-based club sits in 11th on the points table, Al-Nassr sits third, eight points off leader Al-Ittihad.

PREDICTED XIs

Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Sultan, Simakan, Fatil, Boushal, Khaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Angelo, Mane, Ronaldo

Damac: Bukhari (GK), Hawsawi, Chafai, Bedrane, Al-Anazi, Mohammed, Al-Ghamdi, Fallatah, Kamano, N’Kodou, Diallo

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When will Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League match kick off?
The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Nassr and Damac will kick off on Friday, November 29, at 8:10 pm IST at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.
Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League match LIVE?
The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Nassr and Damac will be telecast on the  Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the  SonyLiv app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the latest updates from the match.

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation's last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: "Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?," asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

