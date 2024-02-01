Key Updates
- February 01, 2024 23:405’
Suarez’s acrobatic volley is off target.
- February 01, 2024 23:40GOAL3' NAS 1-0 MIA
OTAVIO! The midfielder puts the Saudi Arabia up in the 3rd minute. He gets the ball on the left corner of the box, cuts in and curls the ball into the top right corner.
- February 01, 2024 23:392’
Miami keeper Callender saves a close-range header. Al Nassr starts on the front foot.
- February 01, 2024 23:382’
Chance for Al Nassr! An attack down the left flank yields a corner.
- February 01, 2024 23:361'
’Inter Miami get the ball rolling from the centre circle.
- February 01, 2024 23:36Cheers for Messi!
Loud applause as the camera pans on Messi on the bench.
- February 01, 2024 23:29The players on the pitch
Both the teams have lined up in the centre and ready for the kick off.
- February 01, 2024 23:20Inter Miami Starting XI
- February 01, 2024 22:38Al Nassr Starting XI
- February 01, 2024 22:37The arrival
- February 01, 2024 22:18Here are the kick off timings across the globe
- February 01, 2024 22:16Predicted Lineups
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; S Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Alex Telles; Brozovic, Al Sulaiheem, Yahya, K Al Ghannam, Otavio; Anderson Talisca
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Allen, Jordi Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez
- February 01, 2024 21:50LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly be played?
The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on February 1, 2024.
Where will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly be played?
The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.
When and where to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly?
The live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly will be available on Apple TV only. The match will not be telecast in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Score: NAS 1-0 MIA; Otavio scores; Ronaldo misses out, Messi on bench - Match updates
- Abhinav Bindra says he will be one of Paris Olympics torch bearers
- IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India eyes redemption against high-flying England in Vizag
- Treesa-Gayatri pair; Manjunath and Ashmita enter quarterfinals of Thailand Masters
- Lewis Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025 - reports
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE