Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Score: NAS 1-0 MIA; Otavio scores; Ronaldo misses out, Messi on bench - Match updates

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly be played?

The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on February 1, 2024.

Where will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly be played?

The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

When and where to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly?

The live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly will be available on Apple TV only. The match will not be telecast in India.