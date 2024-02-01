MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Score: NAS 1-0 MIA; Otavio scores; Ronaldo misses out, Messi on bench - Match updates

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Score: Catch the live updates from the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami.

Updated : Feb 01, 2024 23:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Hilal with Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Hilal with Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Hilal with Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match being played at the Kingdom Stadium.

Key Updates
  • February 01, 2024 23:40
    5’

    Suarez’s acrobatic volley is off target.

  • February 01, 2024 23:40
    GOAL
    3' NAS 1-0 MIA

    OTAVIO! The midfielder puts the Saudi Arabia up in the 3rd minute. He gets the ball on the left corner of the box, cuts in and curls the ball into the top right corner. 

  • February 01, 2024 23:39
    2’

    Miami keeper Callender saves a close-range header. Al Nassr starts on the front foot.

  • February 01, 2024 23:38
    2’

    Chance for Al Nassr! An attack down the left flank yields a corner.

  • February 01, 2024 23:36
    1'

    ’Inter Miami get the ball rolling from the centre circle.

  • February 01, 2024 23:36
    Cheers for Messi!

    Loud applause as the camera pans on Messi on the bench.

  • February 01, 2024 23:29
    The players on the pitch

    Both the teams have lined up in the centre and ready for the kick off.

  • February 01, 2024 23:20
    Inter Miami Starting XI
  • February 01, 2024 22:38
    Al Nassr Starting XI
  • February 01, 2024 22:37
    The arrival
  • February 01, 2024 22:18
    Here are the kick off timings across the globe
  • February 01, 2024 22:16
    Predicted Lineups

    Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; S Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Alex Telles; Brozovic, Al Sulaiheem, Yahya, K Al Ghannam, Otavio; Anderson Talisca

    Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Allen, Jordi Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez

  • February 01, 2024 22:08
    Will Ronaldo play today’s match?

    Will Ronaldo play Inter Miami vs Al Nassr friendly?

    The Portuguese star has been suffering from a left-calf injury and had been sidelined for the Saudi Pro League side’s matches in China.

  • February 01, 2024 21:50
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly be played?

    The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on February 1, 2024.

    Where will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly be played?

    The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

    When and where to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly?

    The live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly will be available on Apple TV only. The match will not be telecast in India.

Inter Miami /

Al Nassr

