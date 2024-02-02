Al Nassr thrashes Inter Miami as Ronaldo, Messi watch on

Al-Nassr crushed Inter Miami 6-0 as injury ruled Cristiano Ronaldo out of a much-hyped showdown with Lionel Messi, who was limited to a late substitute appearance in Thursday’s friendly in Riyadh.

Brazilian Talisca upstaged the illustrious duo with a hattrick as the Saudi Pro League side demolished its Major League Soccer opponent, scoring three times inside the first 12 minutes.

Otavio drilled in the opening goal as Miami lost the ball trying to play out from the back. A sliding Talisca turned in Al-Nassr’s second as the visitor again paid the price for conceding possession near its own box.

Aymeric Laporte scored the goal of the night, catching Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender well off his line as he belted in a long-range free-kick from deep inside his own half.

Talisca got his second from the penalty spot minutes after half-time and Mohammed Maran looped in a header to compound Miami’s misery.Talisca completed his treble before Messi trotted on for the final seven minutes with his team trailing by six goals.

The American side was clearly feeling the effects of a globe-trotting pre-season tour, but the gulf in class was also stark.