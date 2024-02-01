MagazineBuy Print

UEFA announces 21 base camps for Euro 2024

Host nation Germany will be based in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, the headquarters of kit manufacturer Adidas, having been based in Berlin for the 2006 World Cup.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 21:35 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The trophy in front of the drawn groups after the final draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Championship.
The trophy in front of the drawn groups after the final draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The trophy in front of the drawn groups after the final draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP

UEFA on Thursday announced the locations of the 21 base camps for teams participating in Euro 2024 in Germany, just over four months before the opening match in Munich.

The final three teams to play at the tournament will be confirmed after a qualification round in March. Host nation Germany will be based in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, the headquarters of kit manufacturer Adidas, having been based in Berlin for the 2006 World Cup.

Champion Italy will be based in Iserlohn, close to Dortmund, while 2016 winner Portugal will set up camp next to an 800-year old monastery near Harsewinkel. Euro 2020 runner up England will be based on a golf resort in the central German village of Blankenhain, near Leipzig.

England manager Gareth Southgate said in 2023 he wanted a secluded venue where players could bring their families, avoiding a repeat of the off-field chaos which disrupted the Three Lions’ 2006 World Cup campaign in Germany.

Fellow tournament favourite France will set up camp in the western city of Paderborn.

The tournament guidelines require each team to move in at least five days before their first match. Each team is required to host at least one public training session at their camp.

Ten host cities have been announced for the tournament, with the final played in the historic Olympic Stadium in the capital Berlin. The semifinals will take place in Dortmund and Munich, in addition to matches held in Cologne, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig and Stuttgart.

