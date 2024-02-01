MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Chelsea needs confidence on the road, says manager Pochettino

Chelsea, which spent more than 400 million pounds ($506 million) during last year’s close season, has lost five of its last six Premier League games away from home, while it has won four in a row at Stamford Bridge.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 12:53 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Chelsea.
Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea needs to have more trust and confidence in itself if it is to halt its woeful run of results away from home, manager Mauricio Pochettino said after Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

Chelsea, which spent more than 400 million pounds ($506 million) during last year’s close season, has lost five of its last six Premier League games away from home, while it has won four in a row at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino’s side were outclassed by the league leaders on Wednesday and the Argentine said Chelsea needed time to close the gap.

“It’s (because of) part of our personality, our character, also. We need to be more confident in ourselves,” Pochettino said about the disparity in home and away form.

“We need confidence and trust. We need to have the capacity to have the same performance we have at home when we play away from home. It’s a matter of time.

“We were competing against a team that is on the top and of course, it’s good for us to feel that we need to improve.”

Chelsea will meet Liverpool again on February 25 in the League Cup final at Wembley and Pochettino hoped the neutral venue might make a difference.

“For sure we are going to be at Wembley, and it is going to be different at a neutral place. Of course that is always different,” he added.

“That is the feeling the players have now.”

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Chelsea /

Mauricio Pochettino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Chelsea needs confidence on the road, says manager Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG: I am relentlessly trying to learn from Kohli’s batting, says Patidar
    PTI
  3. Somdev Devvarman: Davis Cup tie against Pakistan a test of Indian tennis depth
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Hockey India names 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Chelsea needs confidence on the road, says manager Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Guardiola praise for Kompany after Man City beat Burnley
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Tottenham scores three in 8 minutes to beat Brentford 3-2
    AP
  4. Premier League: Liverpool and Man City flash deep squads in big wins to fire up title race
    AFP
  5. Arsenal’s Jesus promises new ‘mindset’ in search of more goals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Chelsea needs confidence on the road, says manager Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG: I am relentlessly trying to learn from Kohli’s batting, says Patidar
    PTI
  3. Somdev Devvarman: Davis Cup tie against Pakistan a test of Indian tennis depth
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Hockey India names 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment