Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack for Nassr, ALN v NAS starting XI, Saudi Pro League updates

Match Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to club football after the two Euro 2024 qualifiers, with him missing the last one with suspension. The five-time Balon d’Or was forced out of action in the match against Luxembourg, where Portugal won 9-0.

Ronaldo has returned to Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Pro League match against Al Raed, with the two teams in action at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.