MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack for Nassr, ALN v NAS starting XI, Saudi Pro League updates

AlR vs NAS: Follow the live updates of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected in action in this game as he returns from international duty.

Updated : Sep 16, 2023 19:46 IST

Team Sportstar
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 29: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr Club looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab at King Saud University Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 29: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr Club looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab at King Saud University Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** | Photo Credit: FRANCOIS NEL
lightbox-info

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 29: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr Club looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab at King Saud University Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** | Photo Credit: FRANCOIS NEL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed, being played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

  • September 16, 2023 19:35
    From Europe, with love!

    Six players in the starting line-up of Al Nassr has players who have moved from Europe in the last two seasons, including Ronaldo. Telles and Laporte in defence, Otavio, Brozovic in midfield and Mane and Ronaldo in attack -- all come with European experience.

  • September 16, 2023 19:26
    Starting line-up of Al Nassr!

    ​​

    ​​

  • September 16, 2023 19:20
    Match Preview

    Cristiano Ronaldo will return to club football after the two Euro 2024 qualifiers, with him missing the last one with suspension. The five-time Balon d’Or was forced out of action in the match against Luxembourg, where Portugal won 9-0.

    Ronaldo has returned to Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Pro League match against Al Raed, with the two teams in action at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Al Raed /

Sadio Mane /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Verstappen, Perez of Red Bull out of qualifying at Singapore Grand Prix
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack for Nassr, ALN v NAS starting XI, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Liverpool goes top with 3-1 win at Wolves
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League Finals: Preview, 2023 results, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack for Nassr, ALN v NAS starting XI, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. French club Lyon hires FIFA World Cup winner Fabio Grosso as new coach
    AP
  3. Neymar makes debut as Al-Hilal hands Al-Riyadh 6-1 thrashing
    Reuters
  4. Gareth Bale becomes playable character in golf video game
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup winners maintain boycott of Spain’s national team; Coach delays picking her squad
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Verstappen, Perez of Red Bull out of qualifying at Singapore Grand Prix
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack for Nassr, ALN v NAS starting XI, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Liverpool goes top with 3-1 win at Wolves
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League Finals: Preview, 2023 results, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment