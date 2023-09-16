Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack for Nassr, ALN v NAS starting XI, Saudi Pro League updates

Key Updates
- September 16, 2023 19:35From Europe, with love!
Six players in the starting line-up of Al Nassr has players who have moved from Europe in the last two seasons, including Ronaldo. Telles and Laporte in defence, Otavio, Brozovic in midfield and Mane and Ronaldo in attack -- all come with European experience.
- September 16, 2023 19:26Starting line-up of Al Nassr!
- September 16, 2023 19:20Match Preview
Cristiano Ronaldo will return to club football after the two Euro 2024 qualifiers, with him missing the last one with suspension. The five-time Balon d’Or was forced out of action in the match against Luxembourg, where Portugal won 9-0.
Ronaldo has returned to Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Pro League match against Al Raed, with the two teams in action at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.
