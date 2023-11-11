Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE score, WEH 0-1 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Almari, Telles goals separate teams at half-time

Stat attack!

Al Nassr did the double over Al Wehda last season, with a 5-0 win on aggregate, but suffered a 1-0 loss when the two teams met in the King’s Cup semi-final in April.

Al Wehda has lost four of its last six games in all competitions. At home, it has recorded three wins in six games.

Al Nassr has won its last eight away games across all competitions. It also has the best attacking record in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 33 goals in 12 games.