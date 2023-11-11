Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE score, WEH 0-1 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Almari, Telles goals separate teams at half-time

- November 12, 2023 00:22HALFTIMEHALF-TIME!
Goals from Alex Telles and Abdulelah Al-Amri keeps Al Nassr in a 2-0 lead against Al Wehda at the break.
- November 12, 2023 00:2145+3’’ WEH 0-2 NAS
Brozovic finds Ronaldo with an excellent pass. The latter brings down the ball with his head inside the Wehda box and shoots at goal, only to hit the side-netting. Ronaldo bangs his face on the pitch as he goes down. It is a painful one but nothing serious.
- November 12, 2023 00:1945’ WEH 0-2 NAS
Two minutes added at the end of the first-half!
- November 12, 2023 00:1845’ WEH 0-2 NAS
Al Nassr tries to start a counter as Ronaldo passes the ball to Mane and then goes on a supporting run. But, the assistant referee blows his whistle for offside and the move ends.
- November 12, 2023 00:11GOAL39’ GOOALL! WEH 0-2 NAS! ALAMRI GETS THE SECOND!
Al Nassr works out a short corner. Brozovic crosses the ball inside the box and Alamri meets the ball at the far-post with a leaping header. It is an excellent connection as the ball hits the woodwork and rattles the net for Al Nassr’s second.
- November 12, 2023 00:0835’ WEH 0-1 NAS
The ball falls kindly for Goodwin, who shoots at goal on the volley from quite a distance. It would ave required some hit to trouble Nawaf from that distance. The effort, however, balloons over the goal and goes out of play.
- November 12, 2023 00:0632’ WEH 0-1 NAS
Al Wehda’s main problem is that Ighalo is mostly isolated up top as the players behind try to stitch cohesive attacks. Al Nassr’s defence has found its footing mostly right now and looks quite compact.
- November 12, 2023 00:0228’ WEH 0-1 NAS
Al Nassr has a freekick, which is quite a distance away from the Wehda goal. This time. Ronaldo takes the freekick, taking a direct shot at goal. The ball leaves Ronaldo’s feet like a bullet and goes straight at goal, but it is at a comfortable height for Munir to save.
- November 11, 2023 23:5724’ WEH 0-1 NAS
El Yamiq almost finds the net with a header from a corner. He leaps well to connect with the ball but the effort misses the target by inches.
- November 11, 2023 23:5521’ WEH 0-1 NAS
SAVE- Talisca passes the ball to Al Ghanam on the overlap. Al Ghanam sends an excellent cross inside the box, that is met by a Mane header. The ball takes a bounce and is headed towards the top-corner but Munir does well to make the save.
- November 11, 2023 23:5017’ WEH 0-1 NAS
Al Nassr looks more comfortable with the ball now. That goals has really changed things and Ronaldo and Co look to be in fine tuning.
- November 11, 2023 23:4714’ WEH 0-1 NAS
Mane passes short to Ronaldo, as the latter prepares to take a shot from distance based on his body shape. However, Bakshween does well to nudge the ball away from the Al Nassr captain to prevent the shot.
- November 11, 2023 23:43GOAL11’ GOOALL! WEH 0-1 NAS! TELLES SCORES!
What a finish that is by Alex Telles! The goal comes from a freekick. Ronaldo and Telles stood over it, and most predicted the Portuguese to take it. But Ronaldo acted as the decoy as Telles wrapped his left foot around the ball and found the bottom left-corner. Al Wehda keeper Munir was a spectator as the ball flew in.
- November 11, 2023 23:4310’ WEH 0-0 NAS
Al Mowalad’s long throw-in is headed out by Telles and Al Nassr mount a counter-attack. Mane passes it to Otavio, who in turn, sends it to Talisca. Talisca goes for shot from distance but it takes a delfection and goes to the keeper.
- November 11, 2023 23:407’ WEH 0-0 NAS
Contrary to expectations, it has been a bright start from Al Wehda. It has made some promising move from the flanks, especially the right, led by Noor. It also seems comfortable on the ball as of now.
- November 11, 2023 23:374’ WEH 0-0 NAS
Abdulaziz Noor shows his pace by getting past Telles on the right wing. He then finds Ighalo with the cutback, who shoots first time but could not get a clean connection. That could have been a dangerous move for Al Nassr.
- November 11, 2023 23:353’ WEH 0-0 NAS
A cross comes inside the Al Nassr box from a Wehda freekick. It is a dangerous ball but Ronaldo shows his defensive capabilities by heading the ball to safety.
- November 11, 2023 23:341’ WEH 0-0 NAS
A slow start from Al Nassr as it passes the ball inside its own-half. The Al Wehda players are also not keen in pressing.
- November 11, 2023 23:32Kick-off!
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda and Al Nassr is underway at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium.
- November 11, 2023 23:02Stat attack!
Al Nassr did the double over Al Wehda last season, with a 5-0 win on aggregate, but suffered a 1-0 loss when the two teams met in the King’s Cup semi-final in April.
Al Wehda has lost four of its last six games in all competitions. At home, it has recorded three wins in six games.
Al Nassr has won its last eight away games across all competitions. It also has the best attacking record in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 33 goals in 12 games.
- November 11, 2023 22:55Al Wehda starting lineup!
Munir(GK); Bakshween, Yamiq, Duarte; Al Mowalad, Anselmo, Fajr, Hawsawi; Goodwin, Ighalo, Noor
- November 11, 2023 22:21Al Nassr starting lineup!
- November 11, 2023 22:19Al Nassr holds an advantage in the head-to-head record!
Played: 41
Al Wehda wins: 8
Draws: 8
Al Nassr wins: 25
- November 11, 2023 22:01PREVIEW
Al Wehda will host Al Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.
The host clinched its first victory in seven games, beating Al Hazm 2-1 courtesy of a second-half brace from Abdulaziz Noor.
Al Nassr bagged its ninth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 2-0 home triumph in its last league match against Al Khaleej.
Ronaldo was rested in a midweek AFC Champions League clash against Al Duhail, which Al Nassr won 3-2, but the star Portuguese will most likely return to the starting lineup for this match.
When and where is the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday, October 11, at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium.
How to watch Al Wehda vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
How to live stream Al Wehda vs Al Nassr?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda and Al Nassr can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
