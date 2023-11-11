MagazineBuy Print

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was rested in a midweek AFC Champions League clash against Al Duhail, which Al Nassr won 3-2, but the star Portuguese will most likely return to the starting lineup for this match.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 15:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr bagged its ninth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 2-0 home triumph in its last league match against Al Khaleej
Al Nassr bagged its ninth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 2-0 home triumph in its last league match against Al Khaleej
infoIcon

Al Nassr bagged its ninth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 2-0 home triumph in its last league match against Al Khaleej

PREVIEW

Al Wehda will host Al Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The host clinched its first victory in seven games, beating Al Hazm 2-1 courtesy of a second-half brace from Abdulaziz Noor.

Al Nassr bagged its ninth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 2-0 home triumph in its last league match against Al Khaleej

ALSO READ: We’re going to go all out with the intention to win the game: Igor Stimac ahead of Kuwait, Qatar matches

Ronaldo was rested in a midweek AFC Champions League clash against Al Duhail, which Al Nassr won 3-2, but the star Portuguese will most likely return to the starting lineup for this match.

When and where is the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday, October 11, at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium.
How to watch Al Wehda vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
How to live stream Al Wehda vs Al Nassr?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda and Al Nassr can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

