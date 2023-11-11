Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo

PREVIEW

Al Wehda will host Al Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The host clinched its first victory in seven games, beating Al Hazm 2-1 courtesy of a second-half brace from Abdulaziz Noor.

Al Nassr bagged its ninth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 2-0 home triumph in its last league match against Al Khaleej

Ronaldo was rested in a midweek AFC Champions League clash against Al Duhail, which Al Nassr won 3-2, but the star Portuguese will most likely return to the starting lineup for this match.