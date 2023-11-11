PREVIEW
Al Wehda will host Al Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.
The host clinched its first victory in seven games, beating Al Hazm 2-1 courtesy of a second-half brace from Abdulaziz Noor.
Al Nassr bagged its ninth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 2-0 home triumph in its last league match against Al Khaleej
ALSO READ: We’re going to go all out with the intention to win the game: Igor Stimac ahead of Kuwait, Qatar matches
Ronaldo was rested in a midweek AFC Champions League clash against Al Duhail, which Al Nassr won 3-2, but the star Portuguese will most likely return to the starting lineup for this match.
When and where is the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
How to watch Al Wehda vs Al Nassr in India?
How to live stream Al Wehda vs Al Nassr?
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 146/2 (26); Root, Stokes take England near 150
- Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Marsh hits 50 as AUS crosses 100; AUS 105/1 (16)
- Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
- ENG vs PAK qualification scenarios: How can Pakistan reach World Cup semifinal; England Champions Trophy chances explained
- ODI World Cup 2023: India aims to maintain unbeaten streak, takes on the Netherlands in last league game
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE