Albania vs Spain, Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal and Co. benched; Major talking points from ALB v ESP

Albania clashes against leader Spain in its final Euro 2024 Group B match at the Dusseldorf Arena eyeing a qualification spot to the Round of 16.
Spain starts 10 new players
Spain, having already qualified top, has opted to rest key players.
David Raya, Daniel Vivian, Mikel Merino, Joselu, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Jesus Navas, all of these players are making their debut in the Spain’s starting 11 in Euro 2024.
There have only been three times when a team has made 10 changes from one game to another in Euros history; Spain vs. Greece (2008), Spain vs. Italy (2008), Spain vs. Albania (2024).
How can Albania qualify for Round of 16?
If Albania wins: If Albania beats Spain and Croatia beats Italy, Albania will go through to the round of 16, if it has a better goal difference than Croatia.
If Albania draws: If Albania draws against Spain, it will have a chance of qualifying after finishing third place only if Italy beats or draws against Croatia.
