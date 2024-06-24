MagazineBuy Print

Albania vs Spain, Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal and Co. benched; Major talking points from ALB v ESP

Take a look at the major talking points from the match between Albania and Spain in Euro 2024 Group B.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 23:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal are benched for tonight’s game.
Spain’s Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal are benched for tonight’s game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain's Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal are benched for tonight's game.

Albania clashes against leader Spain in its final Euro 2024 Group B match at the Dusseldorf Arena eyeing a qualification spot to the Round of 16.

FOLLOW | LIVE: ALBANIA VS SPAIN SCORE AND UPDATES

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

Spain starts 10 new players

Spain, having already qualified top, has opted to rest key players.

David Raya, Daniel Vivian, Mikel Merino, Joselu, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Jesus Navas, all of these players are making their debut in the Spain’s starting 11 in Euro 2024.

There have only been three times when a team has made 10 changes from one game to another in Euros history; Spain vs. Greece (2008), Spain vs. Italy (2008), Spain vs. Albania (2024).

How can Albania qualify for Round of 16?

If Albania wins: If Albania beats Spain and Croatia beats Italy, Albania will go through to the round of 16, if it has a better goal difference than Croatia.

If Albania draws: If Albania draws against Spain, it will have a chance of qualifying after finishing third place only if Italy beats or draws against Croatia.

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
