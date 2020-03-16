Football Football Coronavirus: Del Piero announces World Cup winners' fundraiser Former Italy star Alessandro Del Piero is raising funds for the Italian Red Cross with his 2006 World Cup-winning team-mates. Stephen Creek 16 March, 2020 09:08 IST Alessandro Del Piero lifts the World Cup with Italy in 2006. - Getty Images Stephen Creek 16 March, 2020 09:08 IST Italy's World Cup-winning side of 2006 is coming together to raise funds to fight coronavirus, according to Azzurri legend Alessandro Del Piero, who warned the United States that the worst is yet to come.The former Juventus attacker posted a message on Instagram announcing the fundraiser involving stars from Italy's 2006 triumph, including Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro and Gianluigi Buffon.Del Piero is spearheading the campaign to raise funds for the Italian Red Cross, and he told his 3.7 million followers: "You are part of our team too."READ | Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Del Piero – who lives in Los Angeles – said that the USA is currently going through the stages of the pandemic that his homeland experienced over the last fortnight."We are basically experiencing now what Italy had two or three weeks ago," said Del Piero. "There isn’t currently any clear advice on what to do, so people are panic-buying in the supermarkets."We Italians followed what was happening back home and are therefore more prepared. America will not be immune from the coronavirus." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos