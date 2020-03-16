Coronavirus: Del Piero announces World Cup winners' fundraiser

Italy's World Cup-winning side of 2006 is coming together to raise funds to fight coronavirus, according to Azzurri legend Alessandro Del Piero, who warned the United States that the worst is yet to come.

The former Juventus attacker posted a message on Instagram announcing the fundraiser involving stars from Italy's 2006 triumph, including Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro and Gianluigi Buffon.

Del Piero is spearheading the campaign to raise funds for the Italian Red Cross, and he told his 3.7 million followers: "You are part of our team too."

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Del Piero – who lives in Los Angeles – said that the USA is currently going through the stages of the pandemic that his homeland experienced over the last fortnight.

"We are basically experiencing now what Italy had two or three weeks ago," said Del Piero. "There isn’t currently any clear advice on what to do, so people are panic-buying in the supermarkets.

"We Italians followed what was happening back home and are therefore more prepared. America will not be immune from the coronavirus."