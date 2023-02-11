Arrest warrant issued against Alex Ambrose in POCSO case- report

Former India under-17 women’s football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose was issued an arrest warrant by a Delhi court on Friday, according to a report by ESPN.

Ambrose was sacked last July and was named as an accused for sexual misconduct under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The court website said that the accused had been summoned by the court (Sec 16) and was given a notice for breach of bond (Sec 446).

According to the media report, the Dwarka Police Station had confirmed at the time that a case had been filed.

Ambrose refused to accept the claims and sent a legal notice to the All India Football Federation for “tarnishing his reputation by levelling frivolous charges”.

The coach was suspended and called back from Norway for his alleged ‘misconduct’ with a minor player during the U17 team’s exposure trip in June last year.

“An event of misconduct has been reported in the U-17 women’s team, currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation,” read the statement from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).