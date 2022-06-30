State Associations demand stringent action against Ambrose

The state associations affiliated to the AIFF have come out with a strong statement and have asked the parent body to take stringent action if the allegations are proved against Alex Ambrose, who has been suspended over alleged sexual misconduct.

The statement also urged the AIFF administration to appoint a woman safety officer.

"Member Associations in one voice condemn the immoral action of the coach and make a sincere request to COA and AIFF Administration to initiate an independent enquiry after filing an FIR.

State Associations would like to recommend stringent action including legal and exemplary punishment with a life ban from football and even cancelling his coaching licences."

State Associations also resolved to request COA and AIFF Administration to urgently appoint a Woman Safety Officer with immediate effect to instill confidence in the system for women players and women working in football, especially with national teams and in AIFF house."

The State FA statement also expressed their no confidence in the working of the national team department.

"The State FAs also express their no-confidence in the working of National Team department as since AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 one or the other issues have badly hit the reputation of Indian football. An independent enquiry should be conducted in the management and functioning of the National Team department especially the decisions and actions of the Head of National Team Department should be thoroughly probed to establish the frequent failures including the appointment of the coaches and scouts in AIFF.

Member Associations also like to make a sincere request to COA and AIFF Administration that all male support staff with women teams should be replaced by the female support staff as early as possible."

Around 28 out of the 35 AIFF's affiliated state associations and units have come together to issue the statement.

One of the members of the Committee of Administrators overseeing the functioning of All India Football Federation, Bhaskar Ganguly expressed concern at the alleged incident of the Indian assistant coach Alex Ambrose and said appropriate action should be taken after the AIFF completes its enquiry of the matter.

"The CoA will look at all the reports and ascertain that a proper investigation is conducted against the implicated individual and all the facts are brought to light. The CoA will be meeting soon and ascertain the progress of the enquiry," the former India captain said in his reaction to Sportstar.