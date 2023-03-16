Football

Premier League: Isak offers ‘new dimension’ in Newcastle’s top-four battle, says manager Howe

Premier League: The Swede, signed from Real Sociedad last August, has endured a stop-start season since joining the club in a deal reported to be worth as much as 70 million euros ($74 million).

Reuters
16 March, 2023 23:03 IST
16 March, 2023 23:03 IST
Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United.

Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Image

Premier League: The Swede, signed from Real Sociedad last August, has endured a stop-start season since joining the club in a deal reported to be worth as much as 70 million euros ($74 million).

Record signing Alexander Isak could be the ace in Eddie Howe’s pack as Newcastle United continue its pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League, the manager said on the eve of a crucial clash at Nottingham Forest.

The Swede, signed from Real Sociedad last August, has endured a stop-start season since joining the club in a deal reported to be worth as much as 70 million euros ($74 million).

But he produced an all-action display in the 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, scoring the first goal to take his league tally to four goals in nine appearances.

With Callum Wilson struggling for form and left out of the England squad on Thursday, Isak could be the man Howe trusts to score the goals to propel Newcastle into Europe.

“I think he’s a different player to anyone that we have in the squad. He’s got really good versatility to his game. I think he can do a bit of everything which is a really good asset for us to have,” Howe told reporters on Thursday.

“I think he brings a different dimension but I’d say every player has their own strengths and uniqueness that makes the team slightly different.”

The 23-year-old’s ability to run at pace with the ball troubled Wolves throughout and he now looks fully up to speed after suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the season and then sustaining a concussion.

“I felt that against Wolves he was outstanding in every respect,” Howe said. “Physically he was very, very good. Technically very good and his goal, I still enjoy watching that even now a week after, so hopefully that’s the start of a really good run for him,” he added.

The key for Isak now, according to Howe, is sustaining his level on a weekly basis.

“I think that’s my challenge (to him), can he replicate energy, intensity, quality every single week?” said Howe.

“That’s easier said than done because that’s what you want from all your players.

“Certainly it’s a new benchmark in terms of his level.”

Howe said Anthony Gordon remains unavailable for the trip to Forest with an ankle injury but hopes to have the majority of his squad fit.

