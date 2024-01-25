MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi as head coach of India senior women’s team

The Technical Committee recommended the name of former India international Langam Chaoba Devi for appointment as the head coach of the Indian Senior Women’s Team.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 12:57 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former India player Langam Chaoba Devi.
FILE PHOTO: Former India player Langam Chaoba Devi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former India player Langam Chaoba Devi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee met virtually on Thursday. It recommended the name of former India international Langam Chaoba Devi for appointment as the head coach of the Indian Senior Women’s Team.

The meeting was chaired by former India captain IM Vijayan and attended by AIFF Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, members Pinky Bompal Magar, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra, Climax Lawrence, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and AIFF Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha.

She has represented India at two AFC Women’s Championships and the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok and was formerly the assistant coach of the Senior Women’s Team.

Chaoba is the current head coach of Kickstart FC, who are unbeaten and presently in second place in the ongoing IWL season.

Priya PV, named the AIFF Women’s Coach of the Year in 2023, has been recommended as the assistant coach of the Blue Tigresses. Last year, she was the head coach of the Indian U-17 team, which made it to Round 2 of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers for the first time.

Lourembam Ronibala Chanu should continue in her role as the goalkeeper coach of the Indian senior women’s team, the Committee recommended.

The Blue Tigresses are expected to participate in the 2024 Turkish Women’s Cup, scheduled for February 19 to 28 in Turkey during the FIFA women’s international match window.

This could be India’s third participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup, after 2019 and 2021. The full list of participating teams and fixtures will be announced by the organisers in due course. After the conclusion of round 10 of the IWL on February 11, the Indian squad will camp for a week before departing for Turkey.

Related Topics

Langam Chaoba Devi /

All India Football Federation /

AIFF /

AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup /

Indian football /

IWL /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: Bairstow, Root depart in quick succession; ENG 131/5 vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi as head coach of India senior women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters final of men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Salah will ‘100 per cent’ return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Klopp
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja becomes most successful Test bowling pair for India, surpasses Kumble-Harbhajan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi as head coach of India senior women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Salah will ‘100 per cent’ return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Klopp
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast edges into last 16 despite firing its coach, Morocco’s win boosts host nation
    AP
  4. Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club - Deloitte
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona knocked out of Cup as Athletic hit extra-time double
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: Bairstow, Root depart in quick succession; ENG 131/5 vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi as head coach of India senior women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters final of men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Salah will ‘100 per cent’ return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Klopp
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja becomes most successful Test bowling pair for India, surpasses Kumble-Harbhajan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment