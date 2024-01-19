MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF league committee suggests promotion-relegation system in IWL

The IWL, which was first introduced in 2016, has seen four teams win the competition in its six seasons, with the reigning champion Gokulam Kerala emerging victorious three times.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 14:28 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Gokulam Kerala women celebrate after winning the Indian Women’s League in Bengaluru. (File Photo)
Gokulam Kerala women celebrate after winning the Indian Women’s League in Bengaluru. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH
infoIcon

Gokulam Kerala women celebrate after winning the Indian Women’s League in Bengaluru. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

The league committee of the All India Football Federation on Thursday made recommendations for a promotion and relegation based system for the Indian Women’s League.

The IWL, which was first introduced in 2016, has seen four teams win the competition in its six seasons, with the reigning champion Gokulam Kerala emerging victorious three times.

“In a major move, the committee recommended introducing the system of promotion-relegation of teams involving IWL and IWL 2, effective from the 2024-25 season,” said AIFF in a release.

“The committee reviewed the nominations filed by the various state associations for IWL 2 and recommended steps to finalise it. After long deliberations, the committee recommended setting February 5, 2024, as the last date of nomination for the IWL 2 teams,” it added.

Additionally, the committee, during a meeting on Thursday, also examined the proposed calendar for the AIFF Club competitions starting from the 2024-25 season.

Besides, approval was also granted to the regulations for the ongoing I-League 2 season.

The virtual meeting was led by Lalnghinglova Hmar, M Satyanarayan (acting secretary), Santanu Pujari (deputy chairperson), besides committee members Arif Ali, Caitanno Jose Fernandes, Anirban Dutta and Amit Chaudhuri.

The committee members also expressed their deep condolences for the demise of Real Kashmir FC owner Sandeep Chattoo last month.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Women's League /

AIFF /

Gokulam Kerala FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 174/7 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan slams ton for TN; Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav rattles Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF league committee suggests promotion-relegation system in IWL
    PTI
  3. WTT Feeder Corpus Christi 2024: Akula clinches maiden international title with dominant final win over Zhang
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. NBA roundup: Oklahoma City Thunder ends Utah Jazz’s winning streak
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B scenario: India, Syria still in race of knockouts after losses on second matchday
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AIFF league committee suggests promotion-relegation system in IWL
    PTI
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B scenario: India, Syria still in race of knockouts after losses on second matchday
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. India can qualify for AFC Asian Cup regularly but progressing further will need complete players: Igor Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Xavi’s wounded Barca face tough test at Real Betis
    AFP
  5. AFCON 2024: Egypt loses Salah to injury in 2-2 draw with Ghana
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 174/7 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan slams ton for TN; Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav rattles Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF league committee suggests promotion-relegation system in IWL
    PTI
  3. WTT Feeder Corpus Christi 2024: Akula clinches maiden international title with dominant final win over Zhang
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. NBA roundup: Oklahoma City Thunder ends Utah Jazz’s winning streak
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B scenario: India, Syria still in race of knockouts after losses on second matchday
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment