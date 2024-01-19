AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B scenario: India, Syria still in race of knockouts after losses on second matchday

India’s campaign at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is all but over after consecutive defeats, to Australia and Uzbekistan, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium over the last week.

In its latest game, against the Uzbeks, the Blue Tigers conceded three goals in the first half to embarrassingly lose the game 0-3, with goals from Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Igor Sergeev and Sherzod Nasrullaev.

However, India still has a chance to qualify for the round of 16 on the last matchday of Group B. It will have to win, preferably with a high goal margin, which will eliminate Syria. Its fate will then depend on the performance of third-placed teams from other groups.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Of the 24 teams participating in this edition of the tournament, the top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16.

On the other hand, Syria, India’s final opponent in the group stage, will have a chance to qualify directly as a second-placed team if it beats India and Australia beats Uzbekistan in their respective games.

In such a case, Uzbekistan and Syria will be level on points and the ranking will be calculated according to goal difference, goals scored and the yellow and red cards incurred by a team.

In case of any other combinations except the ones involving Syria’s loss, India will be knocked out. Australia and Uzbekistan will secure top 16 spots and Hector Cuper’s side will have to wait for results in other groups to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Both the Group B games on the final matchday will be played at the same time (5 pm IST), with India playing Syria at the Al Bayt Stadium while Australia faces Uzbekistan at the Al Janoub Stadium, on January 23.