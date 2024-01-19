MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024: Nigeria upset hosts Ivory Coast

Captain William Troost-Ekong struck home the 55th minute spot kick after a VAR review showed that young Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande had impeded Victor Osimhen.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 08:09 IST , ABIDJAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong, right, is challenged by Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe during the African Cup of Nations Group A match.
Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong, right, is challenged by Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe during the African Cup of Nations Group A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong, right, is challenged by Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe during the African Cup of Nations Group A match. | Photo Credit: AP

Nigeria handed Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast a 1-0 defeat in their Group A clash at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Thursday with a second-half penalty settling the encounter.

Captain William Troost-Ekong struck home the 55th minute spot kick after a VAR review showed that young Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande had impeded Victor Osimhen.

The result means Nigeria move above the Ivorians in the standings on four points along with Equatorial Guinea, who beat Guinea Bissau 4-2 earlier. The hosts have three.

The clash of the west African heavyweights was a largely languid affair, dominated by physical battles and with few clear-cut chances created.

But Diomande, 20, was found to have caught Osimhen on the knee as the two tussled for the ball in the penalty area and Troost-Ekong blasted the ball straight down the middle to settle the clash.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Nigeria offered their hosts few chances in a strong defensive performance, playing five across the back and keeping the tricky home attack at bay. They also looked more dangerous up front with Osimhen squandering a good opportunity for an early lead.

Christian Kouame came closest for the hosts in the first half but had his effort blocked by Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Ivorians ran out of energy early and despite nine minutes of stoppage time, never looked likely to break down the Super Eagles, who won in the Ivory Coast for the first time in 10 attempts.

Ivory Coast are still well placed to advance as they already have three points from a 2-0 win in their opener last Saturday against Guinea Bissau.

They meet Equatorial Guinea in their final group game on Monday while Nigeria will play Guinea Bissau at the same time.

Both matches are in Abidjan although at stadiums at the opposite ends of the city.

Later on Thursday, Egypt and Ghana were playing the last of three matches in one day at the tournament in a Group B clash.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFCON 2024 /

African Cup of Nations /

Nigeria /

Ivory Coast /

Victor Osimhen /

Egypt /

Ghana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Karnataka against Goa, Mumbai takes on Kerala, TN vs Railways; toss updates soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2024: Nigeria upset hosts Ivory Coast
    Reuters
  3. Copa Del Rey, Round of 16: Atletico beats Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time a week after Super Cup loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Kolkata derby head-to-head record before Kalinga Super Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024: Nigeria upset hosts Ivory Coast
    Reuters
  2. Copa Del Rey, Round of 16: Atletico beats Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time a week after Super Cup loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Highlights, Copa Del Rey Round of 16: ATM beats RMA 4 - 2 RMA after extra time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Cup 2023: Australia edges Syria 1-0 to qualify for last 16
    Reuters
  5. AFCON 2024: Onana under pressure after late arrival to Cameroon squad
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Karnataka against Goa, Mumbai takes on Kerala, TN vs Railways; toss updates soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2024: Nigeria upset hosts Ivory Coast
    Reuters
  3. Copa Del Rey, Round of 16: Atletico beats Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time a week after Super Cup loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Kolkata derby head-to-head record before Kalinga Super Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment