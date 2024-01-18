MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024: Nsue nets hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beats Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in African Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea moved into first place in Group A with four points from two games before home nation Ivory Coast play Nigeria later.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 22:18 IST , Abidjan - 2 MINS READ

AP
Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.
Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau. | Photo Credit: Sunday Alamba/ AP
infoIcon

Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau. | Photo Credit: Sunday Alamba/ AP

Emilio Nsue scored a hat trick and Equatorial Guinea took a giant step toward the knockout stage of the African Cup on Nations with a 4-2 win over Guinea-Bissau on Thursday.

Equatorial Guinea moved into first place in Group A with four points from two games before home nation Ivory Coast played Nigeria later.

Nsue capitalized on a defensive mistake to put the “National Thunder” ahead in the 21st minute, only for an own goal from Esteban Orozco to draw Guinea-Bissau level again in the 37th.

Orozco was trying to cut out a cross for Franculino Dju — who was offside — when he turned the ball into his own net.

RELATED | DR Congo miss chances in 1-1 draw with neighbours Zambia

But José Miranda struck from outside the box after the break and Nsue grabbed his second to effectively seal the result five minutes later. He completed his hat-trick by scoring from a difficult angle in the 61st, though he had to endure a VAR review before celebrating.

Substitute Ze Turbo scored Guinea Bissau’s consolation goal in injury time but couldn’t prevent the country’s winless run at the Africa Cup from stretching to 11 games. The “Djurtus” are bottom of the group after losing both games so far.

The 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium was mostly empty for the match, though it was expected to fill up for Ivory Coast’s game against Nigeria at the same venue later. Organizers said all tickets were sold out. The opening games have been affected by ticketing problems.

Abidjan was bustling with excited fans long before the home team’s match, many wearing its distinctive orange jersey, blowing their horns, and waving the country’s orange, white and green flags.

The noise was complemented by the frequent whistles of overworked traffic conductors trying in vain to ease the city’s perpetual bottlenecks, and the sirens of emergency services trying to get through.

Nigeria was under pressure to beat Ivory Coast after drawing with Equatorial Guinea 1-1 in their opening game.

Also, Ghana and Egypt were playing at Abidjan’s Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium later, with the pressure on both teams after failing to win their opening games.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFCON 2024 /

Equatorial Guinea /

African Cup of Nations /

Ivory Coast

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Germany in penalty shootout, to face Japan for Paris 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2024: Nsue nets hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beats Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in African Cup of Nations
    AP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Knockout hopes dented for India after crushing defeat against Uzbekistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG: Trott says “no idea” over Rohit’s super over incident; Dravid plays down Nabi collecting extra runs
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024: Nsue nets hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beats Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in African Cup of Nations
    AP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Knockout hopes dented for India after crushing defeat against Uzbekistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
    Reuters
  4. Bhaichung Bhutia on Indian football: Perfect opportunity to enhance continental ranking and reach top 10
    Bhaichung Bhutia
  5. Football in 2024: Big year for Stimac and India, Premier League’s growing influence
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Germany in penalty shootout, to face Japan for Paris 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2024: Nsue nets hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beats Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in African Cup of Nations
    AP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Knockout hopes dented for India after crushing defeat against Uzbekistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG: Trott says “no idea” over Rohit’s super over incident; Dravid plays down Nabi collecting extra runs
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment