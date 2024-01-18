MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024: DR Congo miss chances in 1-1 draw with neighbours Zambia

Kings Kangwa put Zambia ahead in the 23rd minute with an innovative effort but their neighbours equalised within four minutes through Yoane Wissa.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 10:04 IST , SAN PEDRO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
DR Congo’s Simon Banza, right, challenges Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu during the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between DR Congo and Zambia.
DR Congo’s Simon Banza, right, challenges Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu during the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between DR Congo and Zambia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

DR Congo’s Simon Banza, right, challenges Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu during the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between DR Congo and Zambia. | Photo Credit: AP

The Democratic Republic of Congo squandered a number of chances in a 1-1 draw with Zambia, who took the lead thanks to quick-thinking before being swiftly pegged back in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.

Kings Kangwa put Zambia ahead in the 23rd minute with an innovative effort but their neighbours equalised within four minutes through Yoane Wissa.

The two countries were the last to make their bow at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after favourites Morocco had beaten Tanzania 3-0 in the opening group game earlier at the same stadium.

Zambia’s goal came against the run of play but it was smart thinking that caught the Congolese cold after their goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi came dashing off his line to try and intercept Zambia captain Patson Daka down the left flank.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The clash felled both players and the ball went out of play but Daka reacted quickly to take the throw-in which went back to team mate Kangwa.

He hit it goalward from well outside the Congolese penalty area and watched in delight as it bounced between two scrambling defenders and into the empty net with Mpasi late in getting back to his goal.

But as innovative as the Zambian effort was, the response from the Congolese four minutes later was classic in its construction. Midfielder Gael Kakuta hit a perfect pass over the midfield for Cedric Bakambu to run on to and he, in turn, played his square pass with precision for Wissa to tuck away.

The Congolese went close to going ahead three minutes after, but veteran defender Stoppila Sunzu, who was in Zambia’s 2012 Cup of Nations winning side, cleared off the line from Bakambu.

Congo were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Zambia right back Tandi Mwape slipped as he attempted to block a cross and it looked as if the ball had rolled over his hand. But a lengthy VAR check eventually decided it had come off his chest.

There were good chances for Theo Bongonda, Bakambu and Wissa in the final 15 minutes as the Congolese pressed for the win.

Substitutes Simon Banza and Silas Katompa had even better opportunities in the closing minutes as the Zambia defence looked panicky and desperate for the contest to end.

The Congolese next face Morocco on Sunday, which will be followed by Tanzania against Zambia.

Related Topics

AFCON 2024 /

African Cup of Nations /

Patson Daka /

Zambia /

Morocco

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: DR Congo miss chances in 1-1 draw with neighbours Zambia
    Reuters
  2. Dalian Pro latest Chinese Super League club to close due to ‘historical debts’
    Reuters
  3. After Pan Am heartbreak, USA builds defensive wall to top Olympic qualifier group
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Girona beats Rayo Vallecano 3-1 to return to Copa del Rey quarterfinals
    AP
  5. FA Cup 2023-24: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win replays and advance to 4th round
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024: DR Congo miss chances in 1-1 draw with neighbours Zambia
    Reuters
  2. Dalian Pro latest Chinese Super League club to close due to ‘historical debts’
    Reuters
  3. Girona beats Rayo Vallecano 3-1 to return to Copa del Rey quarterfinals
    AP
  4. FA Cup 2023-24: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win replays and advance to 4th round
    AP
  5. AFCON 2024: Favourites Morocco makes winning start against 10-man Tanzania
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: DR Congo miss chances in 1-1 draw with neighbours Zambia
    Reuters
  2. Dalian Pro latest Chinese Super League club to close due to ‘historical debts’
    Reuters
  3. After Pan Am heartbreak, USA builds defensive wall to top Olympic qualifier group
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Girona beats Rayo Vallecano 3-1 to return to Copa del Rey quarterfinals
    AP
  5. FA Cup 2023-24: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win replays and advance to 4th round
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment