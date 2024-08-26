Indian Racing Festival: Finishing touches being applied to Chennai street race circuit

If people were asked to describe the streets of Chennai on the weekend with one word, it wouldn’t be surprising to stumble upon a common response: traffic.

This stands true as the battle with the slow-moving vehicles and frustrating congestion has long defined the city’s streets. But the familiar slowness is about to have a significant change of pace as the city readies itself for its first-ever street circuit.

The Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, a 3.5 kilometre track featuring 19 turns, integrates iconic landmarks like the Napier Bridge, War Memorial and glimpses of the Marina Beach. Despite the project almost reaching its final stage in December 2023, the track’s historic night-race debut had to be put on hold due to Cyclone Michaung.

After an eight-month wait, the circuit is almost complete to host the second round of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) from August 30-September 1.

Track preparation

The assembling of the circuit has been happening at a quick pace with wire mesh fencing, track walls and floodlights being installed from early August.

The pit and paddock structures have been coming up inside Island Grounds while other Grandstands will be set up around the circuit. In some parts of the circuit, tyre walls are being placed which will act as a safety measure that prevents cars from pushing through it.

The track, which is being constructed according to FIA guidelines, is expected to be put together in time to host Friday’s practice session. The drivers will have a limited amount of laps to get familiar with the conditions and the nature of the circuit.

Traffic diversions

With only a handful of days left before the circuit makes its much-awaited debut, traffic diversions will come into place from August 27, according to Annamalai, a sub-inspector of Greater Chennai Police.

“Since work has been happening every night, we close the Flag Staff Road in the evening and reroute people through Rajaji Salai,” he said.

A few days before the scheduled race, Flag Staff Road and Sivanandha Salai will be closed while regular movement will mostly continue in Anna Salai (Pallavan Salai junction to Munro Statue).

The roads, which had been laid for the circuit last year, will have to be done again. “Last year, the roads were prepared for the race but that had to be cancelled,” Annamalai said.

“So, they had to do it again. Some parts of the road that needed work done have already been completed. What’s left is two final layers and it will be done.”

Raring to get going

The last-minute cancellation of the race last year left drivers and fans waiting for racing to take place in the streets of Chennai. Despite doubts looming over the track ever making it into the calendar, the street circuit was announced as one of the venues for the IRF’s third season at a press conference in July.

The endeavour, however, comes with its own set of challenges, which were kept at the forefront of planning, according to Akhilesh Reddy, along with the co-founders of Racing Promoters Private Limited (RPPL).

“When it is a street circuit, you have to face challenges. Especially when it is India, the challenges are more,” Akhilesh told Sportstar. “Public inconvenience will be a little bit more than, for example, Europe, because we are a more populated country.”

Aware of the fact that mapping the track out would be tricky, Akhilesh revealed that the goal was to minimise disruption and avoid major congestion points. It also helped that during the entire process, the state government backed the organisers.

“In the first meeting, I was a little confused as to how the minister and the government would take it. But after our two hours of discussion, they were quite interested and wanted to support this also,” said Akhilesh.

In collaboration with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the street circuit hopes to deliver on its promise of being a challenging yet thrilling race for drivers, teams and spectators.