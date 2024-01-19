MagazineBuy Print

Copa Del Rey, Round of 16: Atletico Madrid beat city rivals Real 4-2 after ET to seal quarterfinal spot

Atleti went ahead twice in the match but was pegged back each time, finally needing the 30 minutes of extra time to overcome the current La Liga leaders.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 04:58 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, left, celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal against Real Madrid during its Copa del Rey round of 16 match in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, left, celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal against Real Madrid during its Copa del Rey round of 16 match in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, left, celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal against Real Madrid during its Copa del Rey round of 16 match in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP

Atletico Madrid dumped holder Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey after an entertaining 4-2 win over its city rivals at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid late on Thursday.

Atleti went ahead twice in the match but was pegged back each time, finally needing the 30 minutes of extra time to overcome the current La Liga leaders.

Samuel Dias Lino opened the scoring for Atletico after finding himself at the right place at the right time at the far post following Antonio Rudiger’s attempted backward header.

Madrid levelled the score when Jan Oblak made a mess of Modric’s cross into the box, following a free kick on the left wing. The Slovenian keeper missed his attempted punch, inadvertently pushing the ball into the net in the process.

Atletico then got the rub of the green as a ball into the box from Anthoine Griezmann was deflected and keeper Andrey Lunin and Rudiger went for the same ball, deflecting it to the path of Alvaro Morata who had an empty net to slot into.

ALSO READ: Onana under pressure after late arrival to Cameroon squad

Real completed the second comeback when Vinicius Jr found Jude Bellingham in the box and the England midfielder setup an easy header for substitute striker Joselu to nod in.

After the match crept into extra time, Atleti took the lead again when club top scorer Griezmann rifled in a shot to the top corner after rounding Vinicius Jr following the Brazilian winger’s mistake.

Real Madrid threw the kitchen sink in the second half of extra time but it was Atletico that sealed the deal. A quick counter attack saw a long diagonal being played into substitute Memphis Depay.

The Dutch striker laid it off for young Roman Riquelme who curled it beyond Lunin and sealed progression into the knockouts for Diego Simeone’s side.

