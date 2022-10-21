Football

Anderlecht away fans banned from European games

Anderlecht has been ordered to play its next two European games without its away fans after crowd trouble marred its Europa Conference League defeat by West Ham United last week.

Reuters
21 October, 2022 21:32 IST
21 October, 2022 21:32 IST
Football fans clash with police in the stands as seats are thrown during the Europa Conference League Group B match between West Ham United and Anderlecht.

Football fans clash with police in the stands as seats are thrown during the Europa Conference League Group B match between West Ham United and Anderlecht. | Photo Credit: AP

Anderlecht has been ordered to play its next two European games without its away fans after crowd trouble marred its Europa Conference League defeat by West Ham United last week.

Anderlecht has been ordered to play its next two European games without its away fans after crowd trouble marred its Europa Conference League defeat by West Ham United last week, the governing body said on Friday.

Fans of the Belgian side lit flares and threw seats at West Ham supporters during the game at London Stadium, which ended in a 2-1 win for the hosts.

UEFA said it had decided to “to fine RSC Anderlecht €50,000 and to ban RSC Anderlecht from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next two UEFA competition matches, for lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances”.

The ban on ticket sales for the second game is suspended for two years.

Anderlecht is third in Group B with four points from as many games, eight points adrift of leaders West Ham. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us