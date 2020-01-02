Marseille coach Villas-Boas hopes to return to Dakar Rally within five years

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas hopes to compete in the Dakar Rally again in the next five years. The Portuguese took part in the 2018 race in South America after leaving his position at Shanghai SIPG.

Villas-Boas, a motorsport enthusiast whose uncle competed in the event in 1982, was forced to withdraw after fracturing a vertebra on the fourth stage in Peru.

However, Villas-Boas, who is contracted to Marseille until 2021, wants to have another crack while the Dakar Rally is in Saudi Arabia.

"As we granted a day of rest to the players, who deserved it, I took advantage of the invitation from David Castera [Dakar Rally director] to briefly immerse myself in the atmosphere. It reminds me of lots of good memories despite my accident," he told L'Equipe.

"The desire to drive has always been there. When I was little, I dreamed of being a football or rally driver. Then I discovered my love for coaching a little later.

"I will do it again in the next five years in Saudi Arabia. I want to finish the story. I saw pictures the other day, it's amazing. This year will be important for the club but I will set aside a slot [for the Dakar Rally] in the next few years."