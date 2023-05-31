Football

Manchester United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury

The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Fulham in United’s final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.

Reuters
Chennai 31 May, 2023 07:23 IST
Manchester United striker Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 25, 2023.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

“Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves the 27-year-old out of the Wembley clash,” the club said in a statement.

United won the League Cup in February and will face City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

