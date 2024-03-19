MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentine top division footballers detained in rape probe

Uruguayan Sebastian Sosa, Paraguay’s Jose Florentin and Argentines Braian Cufre and Abiel Osorio were ordered held for 48 hours until a judge decides whether they should remain under arrest pending the investigation.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 08:45 IST , BUENOES AIRES, ARGENTINA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Uruguay’s Sebastian Sosa.
FILE PHOTO: Uruguay’s Sebastian Sosa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Uruguay’s Sebastian Sosa. | Photo Credit: AP

Four footballers of Argentine premier division club Velez Sarsfield were provisionally detained Monday in an investigation into allegations they raped a woman in a hotel room this month, the plaintiff’s lawyer said.

The four -- Uruguayan Sebastian Sosa, Paraguay’s Jose Florentin and Argentines Braian Cufre and Abiel Osorio -- were ordered held for 48 hours until a judge decides whether they should remain under arrest pending the investigation.

The detention order came after a request by prosecutor Eugenia Maria Posse following a three-hour interview with the alleged victim.

In a statement broadcast on TV, the accuser’s lawyer Patricia Neme said there were “sufficient elements to request pre-trial detention” as the four had “sufficient means” to flee if they wanted to avoid trial.

A sports journalist, 24, alleged she was invited by Sosa to a hotel room in Tucuman, Argentina, where the other three were also waiting.

She said she felt dizzy after a few drinks, lay down on a bed, and was then raped.

Velez Sarsfield, from Buenos Aires, said in a statement on Monday it had suspended the four players and ordered an internal investigation.

“The Club reiterates its deepest concern about the reported events, which are clearly contrary to the principles and values of our institution,” it said.

A judge will decide Wednesday whether to extend the players’ detention.

Related stories

Related Topics

Velez Sarsfield

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentine top division footballers detained in rape probe
    AFP
  2. Spanish teen Aldeguer to race in MotoGP with Ducati
    Reuters
  3. WSL season attendance record broken with 36 games to play - report
    Reuters
  4. British government to introduce independent football regulator
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham Hotspur to face Newcastle United in club friendly at MCG in Melbourne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentine top division footballers detained in rape probe
    AFP
  2. WSL season attendance record broken with 36 games to play - report
    Reuters
  3. France to play without Griezmann for first time in over seven years
    AFP
  4. Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with hamstring injury
    Reuters
  5. Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentine top division footballers detained in rape probe
    AFP
  2. Spanish teen Aldeguer to race in MotoGP with Ducati
    Reuters
  3. WSL season attendance record broken with 36 games to play - report
    Reuters
  4. British government to introduce independent football regulator
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham Hotspur to face Newcastle United in club friendly at MCG in Melbourne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment