Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN Group A match

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against Alphonso Davies' Canada in what will start the 48th edition of the South American Championships.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 06:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Argentina captain Lionel Messi in action.
FILE PHOTO: Argentina captain Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Argentina captain Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The Copa America 2024 is about to kick-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against Alphonso Davies’ Canada in what will start the 48th edition of the South American Championships.

PREVIEW |

Argentina enter as favorites after winning Copa America 2021 and the FIFA World Cup 2022, giving Messi two long-sought-after international trophies.

Inter Miami’s No. 10 remains crucial for Lionel Scaloni’s side, looking to build off his 108 goals in 182 appearances for La Albiceleste.

Messi enters Copa America in impressive form, recently breaking several MLS records and owning a league-leading 25 goal contributions (12g/13a).

On the other hand, Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 14 MLS players to his tournament roster, and just selected Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies as his captain.

The former Leeds United manager will also have the services of Lille striker Jonathan David, who was Ligue 1 top scorer justa season ago.

It’s still early days for the former CF Montreal and New York Red Bulls boss, who recently led Les Rouges in two European friendlies: a 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands and a 0-0 draw vs. France.

Canada will likely play a low-block and try to frustrate Argentina by giving them zero space.

ARGENTINA VS CANADA PREDICTED LINEUPS

Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Czech Republic predicted XI (4-4-2): Dayne St. Clair (GK); Alphonso Davies, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Alistair Johnston; Liam Millar, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Cristiano Ronaldo

