MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Slovakia notches shock 1-0 win, Belgium left to rue missed chances

On a day where wastefulness was Belgium’s biggest vice, Ivan Schranz stole the spotlight early after scoring the contest’s only goal in the seventh minute.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 23:27 IST , FRANKFURT - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz is hugged by teammates after scoring during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024.
Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz is hugged by teammates after scoring during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz is hugged by teammates after scoring during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Ivan Schranz scored Slovakia’s quickest goal at a major tournament to take his side to a gritty upset 1-0 victory over wasteful Belgium in European Championship Group E on Monday.

It was Belgium’s first loss in 16 games under coach Domenico Tedesco and a flashback to its disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign, although it did have two goals ruled out by VAR.

Both were from the boot of Romelu Lukaku, the first for offside and the second a handball in the build-up on a hugely frustrating day for the burly striker in which he also missed several clear-cut chances.

Slovakia joined Romania at the top of the standings after its 3-0 win over Ukraine in Munich earlier on Monday. Belgium next meets Romania in Cologne on Saturday.

There had been talk before the game of this being a new Belgium, casting off the Golden Generation tag and filled with young talent, but the same problems persist.

Tedesco’s side dominated the 90 minutes, but lacked a clinical touch and when it did find it was denied by the VAR and scrambling Slovakia defence.

Belgium was without its preferred central defensive pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate and with left winger Jeremy Doku playing on the right in the first half and Yannick Carrasco as a left wing back, there was a lack of balance to the team.

AS IT HAPPENED: Belgium vs Slovakia highlights

It was that uncertainty that led to Slovakia’s opener as Doku’s poor ball into his own box was not dealt with by the defence and when Juraj Kucka’s effort was saved, the ball fell to Schranz who beat Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels from a tight angle with a goal timed at six minutes and five seconds.

Belgium will feel it should have been 1-0 up by then as Lukaku was foiled from point-blank range by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after Doku’s mesmerising run from his own half.

That was the first of three big chances in the half for Lukaku, who had scored 17 goals in 11 games under Tedesco.

Slovakia had opportunities too. Casteels had to make a superb diving save from Lukas Haraslin’s excellent volley, and they showed excellent defensive discipline as every tackle was celebrated by the Slovak players as if they had scored a goal.

EXPLAINED | Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s second goal ruled out in? Snicko technology used for the first time

Belgium came close again when a goalmouth scramble ended with substitute Johan Bakayoko shooting for what seemed a certain goal, only for Slovakia defender David Hancko to clear the ball off the line.

It was denied again when Lois Openda handled the ball after his persistence of the left-hand side had set up Lukaku.

Related Topics

Slovakia /

Belgium /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BEL 0-1 SVK highlights, Euro 2024: Slovakia stuns Belgium as VAR disallows Lukaku’s goal twice
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Slovakia notches shock 1-0 win, Belgium left to rue missed chances
    Reuters
  3. Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: Mbappe, Kante starts for ‘Les Bleus’; Updates of AUT v FRA; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: Ferguson’s record spell sets up New Zealand’s seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024, Austria vs France: AUT v FRA, LIVE score and match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania on top after convincing win, Belgium third after surprise loss to Slovakia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Slovakia notches shock 1-0 win, Belgium left to rue missed chances
    Reuters
  3. Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s second goal ruled out in? Snicko technology used for the first time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: Mbappe, Kante starts for ‘Les Bleus’; Updates of AUT v FRA; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was Romelu Lukaku’s goal ruled out in Belgium vs Slovakia?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BEL 0-1 SVK highlights, Euro 2024: Slovakia stuns Belgium as VAR disallows Lukaku’s goal twice
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Slovakia notches shock 1-0 win, Belgium left to rue missed chances
    Reuters
  3. Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: Mbappe, Kante starts for ‘Les Bleus’; Updates of AUT v FRA; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: Ferguson’s record spell sets up New Zealand’s seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024, Austria vs France: AUT v FRA, LIVE score and match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment