MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Colombia vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in COL v PAR, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group D match between Colombia and Paraguay at the NRG Stadium in Houston. 

Published : Jun 24, 2024 20:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Team of Colombia after a press conference ahead of the CONMEBOL Copa America group stage match against Paraguay at NRG Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Team of Colombia after a press conference ahead of the CONMEBOL Copa America group stage match against Paraguay at NRG Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Team of Colombia after a press conference ahead of the CONMEBOL Copa America group stage match against Paraguay at NRG Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Preview

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo is looking forward to his side’s Copa America opener against Paraguay on Monday and insists he does not like being labelled one of the favourites to claim the continental showpiece.

Lorenzo, who was keen to avoid being tipped as one of the heavy weights, said there is a lot of expectation surrounding his team, given its 23-match unbeaten run.

“We are taking it one game at a time and not thinking about the unbeaten record. The processes are different, comparisons are disgusting,” the coach told a press conference on Sunday.

“I hope we bring joy to the people, we see them excited, that motivates us. It makes us happy to know that we are transmitting something good from the pitch,” he added.

Lorenzo, who took over as Colombia boss in July 2022, has been at his best in the build-up to the tournament, leading his side to a 5-1 victory over the United States and a 3-0 win over Bolivia earlier this month.

But with Colombia also facing Brazil and Costa Rica in Group D, he said there was no guarantee of going further in the competition and that the key was to focus on each game.

(with inputs from Reuters)

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Colombia vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?
The Colombia vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Monday, June 25 (3:30 AM IST) at the NRG Stadium in Houston, United States of America.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Colombia vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Colombia vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Colombia vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Colombia vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Colombia vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Colombia /

Paraguay

Latest on Sportstar

  1. JSW Group marks International Olympic Day with exhibition in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 6/1 (2); Hazlewood removes Kohli on 0
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes third-highest six-hitter in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cricket Legends of Barbados: A chance to ‘meet’ Sobers, Greenidge and other West Indies greats
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Colombia vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in COL v PAR, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs CRC Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. DEN vs SRB, Euro 2024: Confident Denmark looks to move on against Serbia
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs SLO, Euro 2024: Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. JSW Group marks International Olympic Day with exhibition in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 6/1 (2); Hazlewood removes Kohli on 0
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes third-highest six-hitter in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cricket Legends of Barbados: A chance to ‘meet’ Sobers, Greenidge and other West Indies greats
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment