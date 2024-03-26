Argentina vs Costa Rica, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Head-to-head record, Predicted XI

PREVIEW
Argentina will play Costa Rica in an international friendly at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Argentina has enjoyed good form since its World Cup win in Qatar, and with the 2024 Copa America knocking on the door, defending champion La Albiceleste will look to get as much game-time as possible and strengthen their tactics under the tutelage of Lionel Scaloni.
Coming on the back of a 3-0 win against El Salvador, the world champion will look to continue its fine form and notch another win under its belt.
Costa Rica, on the other hand, has been a little shaky in the recent past and was knocked out in the Nations League quarterfinal after losing 6-1 to Panama.
Gustavo Alfaro’s men won 3-1 in their last match, and while they would start the match against Argentina as heavy underdogs, on their day, Los Ticos can be a tricky outfit to deal with.
Injury updates and team news
The biggest miss for Argentina is its captain Lionel Messi, who continues to recover from a muscle injury. It would also miss the services of Paulo Dybala.
Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez has been called up, with uncapped Valentin Carboni also getting a place in the squad.
There are no notable injury concerns for Costa Rica, and Alfaro should have a full-strength team at his disposal ahead of the clash against Argentina.
Head-to-head record
Total matches – 7
Argentina wins – 5
Costa Rica wins – 0
Draws – 2
Predicted XI
Argentina: Martinez (GK), Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Martinez, Alvarez
Costa Rica: Navas (GK), Dosman, Cascante, Arboine, Calvo, Mora, Campbell, Galo, Brenes, Zamora, Ugalde
When and where will the Argentina vs Costa Rica international friendly match kick-off?
Where to watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica international friendly match in India?
Where to watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica international friendly match outside India?
