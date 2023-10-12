MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?

ARG vs PAR: Get the live streaming and telecast details of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay, happening at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Published : Oct 12, 2023 19:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (L), Emiliano Martinez (C) and Rodrigo De Paul take part in a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, on October 10, 2023, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football matches against Paraguay and Peru.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (L), Emiliano Martinez (C) and Rodrigo De Paul take part in a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, on October 10, 2023, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football matches against Paraguay and Peru. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi (L), Emiliano Martinez (C) and Rodrigo De Paul take part in a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, on October 10, 2023, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football matches against Paraguay and Peru. | Photo Credit: AFP

Reigning world champion Argentina will face Paraguay in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers clash at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday.

The Argentina national football team comes into the match on the back of its 3-0 win over Bolivia and an earlier 1-0 victory over Ecuador in September.

The Albiceleste are placed second in the table just below Brazil, and are on a six-match winning run in all competitions.

Will Messi play against Paraguay?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is still a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

Messi was included in the world champion’ squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained a month ago, which has kept him out of action for his U.S. side Inter Miami.

Scaloni said the 36-year-old forward had been training well ahead of the match on Thursday.

Read full report HERE

-inputs from Reuters

Streaming/telecast information

When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay start?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay will kick-off at 4:30am IST in the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday, October 13.
Where can I watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay match live in India?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay will be live streamed on FanCode.
There is no live telecast for the match in India.

