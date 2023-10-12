Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?

Reigning world champion Argentina will face Paraguay in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers clash at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday.

The Argentina national football team comes into the match on the back of its 3-0 win over Bolivia and an earlier 1-0 victory over Ecuador in September.

The Albiceleste are placed second in the table just below Brazil, and are on a six-match winning run in all competitions.

Will Messi play against Paraguay?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is still a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

Messi was included in the world champion’ squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained a month ago, which has kept him out of action for his U.S. side Inter Miami.

Scaloni said the 36-year-old forward had been training well ahead of the match on Thursday.

Read full report HERE

-inputs from Reuters

Streaming/telecast information