Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE score, ARG 1-0 PAR, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Otamendi goal keeps Albiceleste ahead

- October 13, 2023 04:5926’
The replay shows that Lautaro was offside so even if he found the target, it would not have mattered.
- October 13, 2023 04:5826’
Lautaro is played a brilliant through ball as he gets the ball inside the box. He delays his shot, which allows the defender to close in. In the end it is a weak effort.
- October 13, 2023 04:5625’
Lautaro releases the ball for Alvarez, who makes a dangerous run from the left. Once inside the box, he shoots from a tight angle and earns a corner for Argentina.
- October 13, 2023 04:5422’
Enzo Fernandez swings a cross inside the box from the freekick. The ball goes to Lautaro, who tries to head the ball towards goal, but cannot get a good connection.
- October 13, 2023 04:52YELLOW CARD21’
Booking: Paraguay’s Alonso sees a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Mac Allister.
- October 13, 2023 04:5119’
Scaloni’s men build a fluid attacking move, which finds Nico Gonzalez with space on the left. He tries to cross into the box but sees his effort blocked by Ivan Ramirez to concede a corner.
- October 13, 2023 04:4912’
Tagliafico tries to thread a through ball to Nico Gonzalez but the latter was in an offside position when the pass was played.
- October 13, 2023 04:4310’
It has been all Argentina inside the opening 10 minutes of the match as Scaloni’s men have choked Paraguay in all departments. Right now, there seems to be midfield battle, which Argentina is clearly winning.
- October 13, 2023 04:39YELLOW CARD7’
Booking: Enzo Fernandez is the first player to get booked as he sees a yellow card.
- October 13, 2023 04:35GOAL2'’ GOOALL! ARG 1-0 PAR! OTAMENDI SCORES!
The goal comes after a corner conceded by Fabian Balbuena. De Paul delivers an accurate cross to Otamendi on the far-post, who meets the ball with a brilliant first-time volley to find the net. That was some finish.
- October 13, 2023 04:32Kick-off!
The first-half between Argentina and Paraguay has kicked-off at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
- October 13, 2023 04:15Argentina welcomes its captain
- October 13, 2023 04:13What did Scaloni say when asked about Messi’s fitness a day before the match?
“For him, one more training session is important and I will talk to him to decide whether he plays or not, but I have to talk to him first and above all I have to be sure that he can start.”
“We have another game in four days against Peru and it is not so easy to define if he is available, the important thing is that he feels comfortable. What leaves us calm is that if he is not fit, whoever replaces him will do just as well.”
- October 13, 2023 04:01Messi starts on the bench
- October 13, 2023 03:57Argentina vs Paraguay lineups!
- October 13, 2023 03:36Head-to-head record!
Played: 110
Argentina wins: 59
Draws: 35
Paraguay wins: 16
- October 13, 2023 03:15PREVIEW
Reigning world champion Argentina will face Paraguay in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers clash at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday.
The Argentina national football team comes into the match on the back of its 3-0 win over Bolivia and an earlier 1-0 victory over Ecuador in September.
The Albiceleste are placed second in the table just below Brazil, and are on a six-match winning run in all competitions.
Will Messi play against Paraguay?
Argentina captain Lionel Messi is still a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.
Messi was included in the world champion’ squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained a month ago, which has kept him out of action for his U.S. side Inter Miami.
Scaloni said the 36-year-old forward had been training well ahead of the match on Thursday.
Read full report HERE
Messi might not play FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Paraguay due to muscle injury: coach Scaloni
Argentina captain Lionel Messi is still a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay. He has been sidelined in the Inter Miami squad due to his muscle problem since a month.
-inputs from Reuters
Streaming/telecast information
When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay start?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay will kick-off at 4:30am IST in the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday, October 13.
Where can I watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay match live in India?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Paraguay will be live streamed on FanCode.
There is no live telecast for the match in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE score, ARG 1-0 PAR, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Otamendi goal keeps Albiceleste ahead
- Messi starts on bench for Argentina against Paraguay in FIFA World Cup qualifier match
- Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?
- IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan’s Rizwan practices facing local bowler who bowls like Kuldeep ahead of India clash
- Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE