Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE score, ARG 1-0 PAR, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Otamendi goal keeps Albiceleste ahead

What did Scaloni say when asked about Messi’s fitness a day before the match?

“For him, one more training session is important and I will talk to him to decide whether he plays or not, but I have to talk to him first and above all I have to be sure that he can start.”

“We have another game in four days against Peru and it is not so easy to define if he is available, the important thing is that he feels comfortable. What leaves us calm is that if he is not fit, whoever replaces him will do just as well.”