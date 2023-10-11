MagazineBuy Print

Messi might not play FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Paraguay due to muscle injury: coach Scaloni

Messi was included in the world champions’ squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained a month ago which has kept him out of action for his U.S. side Inter Miami.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 22:07 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi during a training session for Argentina, still in doubt for Paraguay World Cup qualifier due to muscle problem
Lionel Messi during a training session for Argentina, still in doubt for Paraguay World Cup qualifier due to muscle problem | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi during a training session for Argentina, still in doubt for Paraguay World Cup qualifier due to muscle problem | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is still a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

Messi was included in the world champion’ squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained a month ago which has kept him out of action for his U.S. side Inter Miami.

Scaloni said the 36-year-old forward had been training well ahead of the match on Thursday.

“For him, one more training session is important and I will talk to him to decide whether he plays or not, but I have to talk to him first and above all I have to be sure that he can start,” Scaloni told reporters.

“We have another game in four days against Peru and it is not so easy to define if he is available, the important thing is that he feels comfortable. What leaves us calm is that if he is not fit, whoever replaces him will do just as well.”

The squad did not include the injured Angel Di Maria and Angel Correa, but did feature Paulo Dybala, who suffered a knee injury playing for AS Roma on Sunday.

“We know that they are important absentees but those who come (to replace them) are very capable and can even stay,” Scaloni added.

Argentina hosts Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires before facing Peru in Lima on October 17.

