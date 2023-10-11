MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wayne Rooney appointed new manager at Championship side Birmingham City

Former DC United coach Rooney replaces John Eustace, who was sacked on Monday with the Midlands side sixth in the standings -- 12 points behind runaway leaders Leicester City.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 16:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney walks off the field after the team’s MLS football match against Inter Miami, July 8, 2023, in Washington.
FILE PHOTO - D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney walks off the field after the team’s MLS football match against Inter Miami, July 8, 2023, in Washington. | Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney walks off the field after the team’s MLS football match against Inter Miami, July 8, 2023, in Washington. | Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/ AP

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney has been appointed manager of Birmingham City on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the second-tier Championship club said on Wednesday.

Former DC United coach Rooney replaces John Eustace, who was sacked on Monday with the Midlands side sixth in the standings -- 12 points behind runaway leaders Leicester City.

ALSO READ: Webb: Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error

“I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started,” Rooney said in a statement.

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.”

Rooney will be supported by former England team mate Ashley Cole and ex-United team mate John O’Shea, who will both keep their assistant coaching roles with the England under-21 and Ireland senior teams, respectively.

Rooney, 37, stepped down as manager of Major League Soccer (MLS) club DC United last week after they missed out on the MLS Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Prior to his stint with DC United, Rooney had a 17-month spell in charge of Derby County where his team collected 55 points -- enough for survival -- but were relegated to the third tier after points were deducted amid financial trouble.

“Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United,” Birmingham chairman and co-owner Tom Wagner said.

“He and his staff have the full support of the Board and everyone at the football club.”

As a player, Rooney scored 253 goals for United, won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with the Old Trafford club. He also scored 53 goals for England’s national team.

Birmingham, which last played in the Premier League in 2011, has 18 points from 11 games. It next plays away at Middlesbrough on October 21.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wayne Rooney /

EFL Championship /

Birmingham City /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Omarzai-Shahidi 100-run stand takes AFG near 200 vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wayne Rooney appointed new manager at Championship side Birmingham City
    Reuters
  3. Manikanta Hoblidhar smashes men’s 100m National Record at NOAC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Events in October 2023: Cricket World Cup, Asian Para Games, Asian Shooting Championships and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Wayne Rooney appointed new manager at Championship side Birmingham City
    Reuters
  2. Harry Maguire says call from Beckham was “classy” and “touching”
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup bid: Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 edition with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
    Reuters
  4. Harry Kane targets Euro 2028, says age not a factor for England’s captain
    Reuters
  5. Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Omarzai-Shahidi 100-run stand takes AFG near 200 vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wayne Rooney appointed new manager at Championship side Birmingham City
    Reuters
  3. Manikanta Hoblidhar smashes men’s 100m National Record at NOAC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Events in October 2023: Cricket World Cup, Asian Para Games, Asian Shooting Championships and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment