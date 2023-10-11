MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Harry Maguire says call from Beckham was “classy” and “touching”

The 30-year-old Maguire has been the target of brutal abuse from angry fans, an experience Beckham knows all too well after his infamous red card during the 1998 World Cup.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 11:09 IST , Burton-upon-Trent - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford FC at Old Trafford.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Harry Maguire said a surprise call from former footballer David Beckham three weeks ago was “classy” and “touching,” with Beckham offering kind words of commiseration for the beleaguered England and Manchester United defender.

The 30-year-old Maguire has been the target of brutal abuse from angry fans, an experience Beckham knows all too well after his infamous red card during the 1998 World Cup made him perhaps the most hated man in England - the nadir of his mostly illustrious career and a main storyline of his candid Netflix documentary “Beckham”.

ALSO READ: Man Utd holds PSG in women’s Champions League qualifier

Beckham reached out after England’s 3-1 win over Scotland on September 12, when the toxic jeering by Scottish fans had both Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate and Maguire’s mother Zoe lashing out in anger.

“(Beckham’s call) meant everything,” Maguire told reporters on Tuesday after England’s training at St. George’s Park. “I’ve spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy. He was a big role model when I was growing up.

“It shows how classy he is to reach out to me. It was something I really appreciate. It was touching really.”

Maguire, who has 59 caps for England, scored an own goal in the Scotland game in an otherwise solid game and is on Southgate’s squad for Friday’s friendly against Australia and Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier versus Italy at London’s Wembley Stadium.

While the 30-year-old was hesitant to divulge much of their conversation, he said “the main thing he did is he reminded me of the career I’ve had to date and the big moments I’ve had in my career.

“I think when you’re going through tough moments you’ve got to go through past experiences and past memories and where you’ve gone in your career and what you’ve been through,” Maguire said.

From left, England’s Harry Kane, James Maddison and Harry Maguire speak during a training session at St. George’s Park, Burton upon Trent, Tuesday.
From left, England’s Harry Kane, James Maddison and Harry Maguire speak during a training session at St. George’s Park, Burton upon Trent, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Simon Marper/ AP
lightbox-info

From left, England’s Harry Kane, James Maddison and Harry Maguire speak during a training session at St. George’s Park, Burton upon Trent, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Simon Marper/ AP

“Every career is so up and down, especially when you reach what I’ve reached, in terms of being the captain of the biggest club in the world for three-and-a-half years. He’s been in that position and knows what it’s like.”

The much-maligned defender lost his place in United’s starting 11 last season, but he set up Scott McTominay’s winner in their thrilling last-gasp win over Brentford last weekend, a performance that should help silence his critics.

Maguire was linked to West Ham in the transfer window but the move never materialised.

“Regular game time is really important to me. It has been throughout all of my career. The actual opportunity to go to West Ham, it wasn’t agreed really between both clubs and myself ... we didn’t get far enough down the line with it.

“My full focus is still on Manchester United, I want to fight for my place, but of course game time is really important to me.”

England top Group C of Euro qualifying with 13 points in five games. Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia have seven points apiece.

Related stories

Related Topics

Harry Maguire /

David Beckham /

Manchester United /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harry Maguire says call from Beckham was “classy” and “touching”
    Reuters
  2. Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 FIFA World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
    Reuters
  3. Harry Kane targets Euro 2028, says age not a factor for England’s captain
    Reuters
  4. Western & Southern Open to remain in Cincinnati for another 25 years
    AP
  5. Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Harry Maguire says call from Beckham was “classy” and “touching”
    Reuters
  2. Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 FIFA World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
    Reuters
  3. Harry Kane targets Euro 2028, says age not a factor for England’s captain
    Reuters
  4. Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
    AP
  5. West Ham’s Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harry Maguire says call from Beckham was “classy” and “touching”
    Reuters
  2. Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 FIFA World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
    Reuters
  3. Harry Kane targets Euro 2028, says age not a factor for England’s captain
    Reuters
  4. Western & Southern Open to remain in Cincinnati for another 25 years
    AP
  5. Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment