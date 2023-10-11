MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

West Ham’s Bowen says career-best form behind England recall

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has used the disappointment of being left out of England manager Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad as a major motivation that has got him playing the “best football” of his career.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 09:37 IST , BURTON-UPON-TRENT, England - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Jarrod Bowen.
England’s Jarrod Bowen. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Jarrod Bowen. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has used the disappointment of being left out of England manager Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad as a major motivation that has got him playing the “best football” of his career and back with the Three Lions.

The 26-year-old, who is in England’s squad for Friday’s friendly against Australia and a European Championship qualifier against Italy next Tuesday at Wembley, earned all four of his England caps in the build-up to Qatar, making his omission from the squad all the more painful.

ALSO READ
Man Utd holds PSG in women’s Champions League qualifier

“I was disappointed to miss out but that’s what happened,” Bowen told reporters after training at St. George’s Park on Tuesday.

“I had to deal with it and all I could do is keep playing football to a level that I know that I can play at and everything will take care of itself.

“I had a really good pre-season, had some good games, scored goals there and you can take confidence and momentum from each game that you play. For me, that’s all I’ve tried to be doing. Keep playing football with a smile on my face because you know that what makes me a good player ... when I’m playing with a smile on my face.”

His smile has been extra wide the past few days after getting the call-up from Southgate on Thursday and then securing a new seven-year deal with West Ham on Sunday.

Bowen has scored 45 goals in 167 games for the Hammers, including the winner in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina last June. He is West Ham’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals.

He could cap the heady week with his first appearance at Wembley.

“That would be the ultimate,” Bowen said. “As a little boy you dream of playing for your country and you never think it is going to happen, but now I am here, I want to play at Wembley and hopefully I get the opportunity to do so.”

Bowen said being a new dad - he and partner Dani Dyer welcomed twin girls in late-May - has made him more mature.

“You try and keep football away from home life as much as possible because you might have a bad game and you don’t want to take it home to your children,” he said. “It is just a special moment, every time you go home you are excited and when you finish a game you are excited to see them.”

England top Group C with 13 points from five games, while Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia have seven points apiece.

Southgate’s side took a hit on Sunday when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta announced Bukayo Saka would not be available for October’s international fixtures, due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Related Topics

England /

Gareth Southgate

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Ham’s Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
    Reuters
  3. Doncic returns to Spain to warm welcome from former club Real Madrid in preseason game with Mavs
    AP
  4. Former NBA head coach Brendan Malone dies at 81
    Reuters
  5. Stroll under FIA scrutiny for Qatar GP incidents
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. West Ham’s Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
    Reuters
  2. Man Utd holds PSG in women’s Champions League qualifier
    AFP
  3. Morocco not trying to lure Yamal - federation statement
    Reuters
  4. Israel-Hamas war: Euro qualifier Israel v Switzerland postponed to November 15 due to violence
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Maignan to miss AC Milan vs Juventus with one-match ban
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Ham’s Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
    Reuters
  3. Doncic returns to Spain to warm welcome from former club Real Madrid in preseason game with Mavs
    AP
  4. Former NBA head coach Brendan Malone dies at 81
    Reuters
  5. Stroll under FIA scrutiny for Qatar GP incidents
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment