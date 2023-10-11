MagazineBuy Print

Man Utd holds PSG in women’s Champions League qualifier

Manchester United’s quest to reach the Women’s Champions League group phase for the first time got off to an encouraging start as they held two-time finalists Paris-Saint Germain to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 08:49 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Paris St Germain’s Grace Geyoro in action with Manchester United’s Ella Ann Toone.
Paris St Germain’s Grace Geyoro in action with Manchester United’s Ella Ann Toone. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Paris St Germain's Grace Geyoro in action with Manchester United's Ella Ann Toone.

Manchester United’s quest to reach the Women’s Champions League group phase for the first time got off to an encouraging start as they held two-time finalists Paris-Saint Germain to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

PSG dominated the first half in Manchester, with Tabitha Chawinga giving them the lead shortly after the break.

But it was France striker Melvine Malard, on loan from Lyon, who kept United in the hunt ahead of next week’s second leg, coming off the bench to level with a 70th minute header.

Morocco not trying to lure Yamal - federation statement

Another team from the French capital, Paris FC, was held 3-3 by German visitors Wolfsburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt swept aside Sparta Prague 5-0 while Austrian outfit St Poelten cruised to a 4-0 win at Valur in Iceland.

The remaining eight opening legs are staged on Wednesday featuring Real Madrid and last season’s quarterfinalists Roma.

All the second legs are being staged on October 18 with the winners joining holders Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and record eight-time champions Lyon in the group phase draw on October 20.

