Serie A: Filippo Inzaghi appointed new Salernitana manager to replace sacked Sousa

The former Italian international Inzaghi will now take charge as the Salerno-based club looks to avoid relegation after being second from bottom in the Serie A table.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 22:10 IST , SALERNO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Inzaghi has won promotion to Serie B with Venezia and to Serie A with Benevento, and last season he managed Reggina in Serie B. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Salernitana has appointed Filippo Inzaghi as its new manager to replace Paulo Sousa, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Sousa was sacked on Tuesday after a poor start to the season leaving the club without a win and second from bottom in the table. Former Italian international Inzaghi will now take charge as the Salerno-based club looks to avoid relegation.

“Salernitana announces that it has reached an agreement with Mr. Filippo Inzaghi and to entrust him shortly with the technical guidance of the first team.” the club said.

Inzaghi began his managerial career at AC Milan in 2014, where he finished his playing career. He has won promotion to Serie B with Venezia and to Serie A with Benevento, and last season he managed Reggina in Serie B.

Salernitana’s next game after the international break will see it face fellow strugglers Cagliari, which is currently bottom of Serie A and just one point behind Inzaghi’s side.

