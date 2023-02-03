Football

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli signs contract extension

The 21-year-old Brazil international has scored seven goals this season to boost Arsenal’s title bid in his fourth season in north London.

03 February, 2023 16:51 IST
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli in action against Manchester United.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli in action against Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Ian Walton/AP

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a “long-term” contract extension, the Premier League leaders said Friday.

The 21-year-old Brazil international has scored seven goals this season to boost Arsenal’s title bid in his fourth season in north London.

The club did not specify the length of the deal but manager Mikel Arteta called it “a new long-term contract.”

“Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him and it’s great that we’ll be on this journey together,” Arteta said in the club’s announcement.

Martinelli was not quoted in the announcement.

The forward has started all 19 league games this season. He has made 111 appearances in his Arsenal career since signing from Sao Paulo club Ituano in July 2019.

