On course for a first Premier League title in 19 years, Arsenal doesn’t seem to mind having European commitments to clog up its end-of-season schedule.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta maintains winning the Europa League is an important objective for the club and continues to make only minor lineup changes in the competition, like in the 2-2 draw at Sporting in the first leg of the round of 16 last week.

Predicted lineups Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Partey, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Smith Rowe Sporting Lisbon: Adan; St. Juste, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao Form (all competitions): Arsenal: W-W-W-W-D Sporting Lisbon: W-W-W-W-D

Arsenal will be favored to advance going into the return match at Emirates Stadium. Sporting has already played in north London this season — a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the Champions League. Manchester United is in good shape to progress, leading Real Betis 4-1 from the first leg, while Sevilla — a six-time competition winner — protects a 2-0 lead at Fenerbahce.

Italian teams Juventus and Roma hold leads, too, against Freiburg (1-0) and Real Sociedad (2-0), respectively.

When is the Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon UEFA Europa League match?

The Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon UEFA Europa League match will start at 1:30am IST on March 17

Where is Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon UEFA Europa League match?

The Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon UEFA Europa League match will happen at the Emirates stadium.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon UEFA Europa League match on TV?

The Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon UEFA Europa League match will be telecast on the Sony sports network.

Where can I live stream Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon UEFA Europa League match?

The Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon UEFA Europa League match can be live streamed on SonyLIV app/website.