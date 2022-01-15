Arsenal's WSL match against Reading postponed due to COVID-19

Arsenal's fixture against Reading in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the visiting side's squad, both clubs said on Saturday.

"In light of the increased rate of transmissions from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the FA will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and continue work with affected clubs," Reading said in a statement.

This is the second WSL game to be called off this week after Chelsea had its third game in a row cancelled on Friday when its match with Everton was postponed for the similar reasons.

Leader Arsenal has 25 points from 10 games, nine points ahead of sixth-placed Reading.