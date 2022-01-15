ATK Mohun Bagan v Bengaluru FC postponed due to COVID-19

The Indian Super League match featuring ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC scheduled to be played on Saturday in Fatorda has been postponed owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the two sides.

The Indian Super League made the announcement on the match-day morning after assessing the severity of COVID-19 outbreak in each squad.

ALSO READ - Odisha FC sacks head coach Kiko Ramirez

“Each match is assessed on a number of factors including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of Covid-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the league and clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly, the ISL statement said.