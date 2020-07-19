Football Football Monaco parts company with former Spain boss Moreno Robert Moreno took charge in December when Monaco was seventh in the table. He leaves with the team in ninth place, 28 points behind Paris Saintt Germain. Reuters 19 July, 2020 21:29 IST Robert Moreno replaced Leonardo Jardim at Monaco in December. - Getty Images Reuters 19 July, 2020 21:29 IST French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco sacked former Spain coach Robert Moreno on Sunday after seven months in charge, the club said in a statement.Moreno replaced Leonardo Jardim in December when Monaco was seventh in the table. He leaves with the team in ninth place, 28 points behind Paris Saint Germain, which was crowned champion when the French season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.“Our paths are separating earlier than expected but I would like to thank Robert Moreno for accepting the challenge,” Monaco vice-president and general manager Oleg Petrov told the club website.“With his staff, Robert did his utmost to improve the team, with enthusiasm and dedication. I wish him the best for the future.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos