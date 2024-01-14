MagazineBuy Print

Monaco stumbles in 3-1 home loss to Reims

Monaco stays third with 33 points, seven points adrift of pacesetters Paris St Germain and two behind Nice.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 07:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Monaco’s players react at the end of the match against Reims.
Monaco's players react at the end of the match against Reims. | Photo Credit: AFP
Monaco’s players react at the end of the match against Reims. | Photo Credit: AFP

AS Monaco lost 3-1 at home to fifth-placed Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday and missed the chance to close the gap on the French league leader.

Monaco stays third with 33 points, seven points adrift of pacesetters Paris St Germain and two behind Nice.

Teddy Teuma opened the scoring for the visitors after 35 minutes when he fired into the top corner from outside the box.

Wissam Ben Yedder equalised for Monaco four minutes into the second half with a close-range header but Reda Khadra put Reims back in front in the 55th after weaving through the defence before slotting the ball home from a tight angle.

Reims scored a third through Azor Matusiwa in added time.

The top two will have the chance to widen the gap with Monaco as Nice visit Stade Rennais later on Saturday, while PSG are in action on Sunday at Lens.

