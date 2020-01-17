ISL: Players, officials optimistic ahead of ATK-Mohun Bagan agreement signing

The news of the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan is already spreading a sense of goodwill among the players and officials in the two sides. Although the merger contract is scheduled to be signed officially on Monday, the announced alliance is already spreading bonhomie.



“This is a very good move for football in India and for Kolkata. Two big teams are joining together and going to play as a single side next season. We have utmost respect for Mohun Bagan and their huge fan base. We also respect our fans who have been following us from the first season. I think it is very big news for ATK,” said ATK assistant coach Manuel Cascallana on Friday.

ATK defender Agus Garcia also seconded his coach’s sentiment saying, “I think it is a big news for ATK, for Mohun Bagan, for the city and also for ISL. We are excited about the start of a new era.”

Even FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera took part in celebrating the new development. “I think this is a positive step to improve Indian football. It is good for Indian Football. It is good for everybody.” he said.



One of the important functionaries of Mohun Bagan club, Debashish Dutta, said that the merger will make Mohun Bagan strong enough to face the challenges in the new decade.

“This is not the first time in its 130-year-old history when the Mohun Bagan football team is entering into an alliance with someone. We had a long standing partnership with UB Group, which started in 1998. It is something on the same lines as the new group (RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group) is investing to develop the future of Mohun Bagan,” he said.