ISL: AIFF serves show cause notice to Habas, Schattorie for misconduct

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee served a show cause notice to Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie, and ATK's Antonio Habas and Angel Pindado.

17 January, 2020 19:51 IST

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Friday served a show cause notice to both the head coaches of ATK and Kerala Blasters, Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie, along with the goalkeeper coach of ATK, Angel Pindado. The show cause notice seeks an explanation for their misconduct during Indian Super League match between ATK and Kerala Blasters FC, played on January 12.

The Disciplinary Committee has asked the coaches and the team manager of Kerala Blasters to show cause as to why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. ATK's goalkeeper coach Angel Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident which occurred during injury time.

The coaches and support staff have been given deadline till January 20 to respond.