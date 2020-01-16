Mohun Bagan, ATK announce merger; to play ISL next season

I-League club Mohun Bagan announced its merger with Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK on Thursday. The RPSG Group, which owns and runs ATK FC, will acquire majority shares in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited.

The merged club will come into existence from June 1, 2020 and will compete in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season and the other competitions organised by the All India Football Federation.

The new football club will have brand names of ATK and Mohun Bagan. RPSG Group will own 80 per cent of the shares, while Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited will own the remaining 20 per cent.

Welcoming Mohun Bagan, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RPSG Group said: “RPSG Group which has a 200-year-old legacy is humbled and honoured to welcome Mohun Bagan with folded hands and open arms to the RPSG family. Personally, it’s an emotional reunion for me as my father Late Shri R P Goenka was a member of Mohun Bagan.”

Commenting on the unison and opportunities it presents Swapan Sadhan Bose, chairman, Mohun Bagan said: “As much as we want the romance of the Maroon and Green jersey and its 130-year-old tradition to continue, there comes a time when romance almost invariably requires a partner named practicality. To usher into the new era of football, you need bigger investments and a corporate force to take it forward. This is undoubtedly a harsh and the bigger truth.

“In this context I am very thankful to one of India’s most well-known industrialists and our Kolkata’s very own Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his investment through RPSG. Their vision on Indian football aligns with our philosophy and our combined forces will surely take the club to a bigger and greater heights."

He added: “I can assure millions and millions of Bagan supporters spread across the globe, that the poetry will continue. Now that the prose is ready to lend a helping hand.”

It was also announced that the members of the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club will continue to get discounted tickets for all home matches.