MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stuttgart Open: Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka to make semifinal

The sixth-seeded Czech came through 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in just over two hours, completing her first win over Sabalenka in six years after losing four in a row between 2018 and 2023.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 22:39 IST , Stuttgart - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova reacts after defeating Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka during her quarterfinals tennis match at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova reacts after defeating Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka during her quarterfinals tennis match at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo Credit: MARIJAN MURAT/ AP
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova reacts after defeating Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka during her quarterfinals tennis match at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo Credit: MARIJAN MURAT/ AP

Marketa Vondrousova on Friday reached her first semifinal since clinching the Wimbledon title last July when she stunned world number two Aryna Sabalenka at the Stuttgart clay-court tournament.

The sixth-seeded Czech came through 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in just over two hours.

It was the 24-year-old’s first win over Sabalenka in six years after losing four in a row between 2018 and 2023.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka had been attempting to make the Stuttgart final for a fourth successive year.

The powerful Belarusian crunched 35 winners to Vondrousova’s 17, but committed 48 unforced errors compared to 19.

ALSO READ: Etcheverry sees off Norrie to head into Barcelona Open semis

Wimbledon champion Vondrousova crucially converted seven of eight break points while Sabalenka only capitalised six times from 15 opportunities.

Vondrousova will face either third-ranked Coco Gauff, the US Open champion, or Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine for a place in Sunday’s final.

Earlier fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

She will face either two-time defending champion and top-ranked Iga Swiatek or former US Open winner Emma Raducanu for a place in the final.

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA /

Marketa Vondrousova /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Wimbledon /

Coco Gauff /

Marta Kostyuk /

Iga Swiatek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 121/0 (14), KL Rahul, de Kock in control of 177-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stuttgart Open: Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka to make semifinal
    AFP
  3. Paris-bound golfers Sharma, Dagar get TOPS support
    PTI
  4. ISL playoff Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters Highlights: Isak, Mauricio help Juggernauts enter semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Spectator feedback should be key in deciding future of Impact Player rule, says Ponting
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Stuttgart Open: Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka to make semifinal
    AFP
  2. Alexander Zverev slumps to defeat against Garin in Munich quarterfinal
    AFP
  3. Etcheverry sees off Norrie to head into Barcelona Open semis
    AFP
  4. Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
    Reuters
  5. Swiatek beats Mertens, to face Raducanu in Stuttgart quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 121/0 (14), KL Rahul, de Kock in control of 177-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stuttgart Open: Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka to make semifinal
    AFP
  3. Paris-bound golfers Sharma, Dagar get TOPS support
    PTI
  4. ISL playoff Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters Highlights: Isak, Mauricio help Juggernauts enter semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Spectator feedback should be key in deciding future of Impact Player rule, says Ponting
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment